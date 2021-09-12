Theo's Java Club barista rushes to raise funds to buy coffee shop before Oct. 2 deadline

Ackerland came to Theo's throughout high school and college to study and socialize. Eight months ago on a visit with her family, Grevas came up and said he'd been waiting for her. Then he asked if she wanted to apply for a job.

When Grevas took her aside and explained his intentions to sell, she cried. Then she asked questions. And when he announced publicly he was selling the space, she got to work.

"I just went to overdrive," she said, "talking to anybody that I could about trying to keep it alive."

Grevas described Myah as a go-getter, but she's not the only one looking to buy the shop. There are about eight parties interested in buying the building, five of which have expressed interest in both the business and the building. However, there's no guarantee it will stay the same.

In an ideal world Ackerland would buy the whole building, but she said that just won't be possible. She hopes to pay rent to whoever buys the building to keep operating the shop. If no one buys the building, then it's moot.