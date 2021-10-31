'There is no right way or wrong way. Not when it comes to grief.' For two Quad-City families who lost sons, grief abides.

He was 23 years old when he died, and his mother, Wendy Ramsdale, couldn't help but laugh and smile when she talked about her son.

"Darien gave me a lot of joy over the last year. He gave it to everyone," Ramsdale continued. "Look, was it easy on him or the people around him? Of course not. Where some days horrible? Yes.

"But I got to see my son change into this really positive, generous man who loved his family and friends and we all loved him back."

Ramsdale's voice was filled with what might best be described as mirth.

"I told TV that story about playing music and the nurses dancing. He had that smart-guy thing with those nurses. They gave him so much. And he had friends — I'm talking 22- and 23-year-olds — coming over here to the house to learn how to help my son."

Ramsdale paused and considered her grief.

"I got this incredible gift — I got a year with my son. When he was shot I was sad and scared and hurt. But then I got this amazing year where he got a chance to be a real force in people's lives because of the way he dealt with what life handed him."

It was Ramsdale's turn to speak in a near-whisper.