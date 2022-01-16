'There is no time': The toll COVID-19 takes from health care workers

According to Olutade and Moore, maintaining morale presents grave challenges. Both men spoke about the trauma COVID-19 has left in its wake.

"In the past, whenever we would see someone on a machine for 30 days and we got them breathing on their own again, that was a time to celebrate," Olutade said. "Now there is no time.

"We just see more cases, more death. We are seeing a lot of death. And there is hardly time to grieve. There is no time, really. And I think that can traumatize health care workers."

Both health care systems offer counseling for all employees. Wille said she really didn't think about help for herself.

"Honestly, it feels like it all just piles on," she said. "You feel like you want to wait until its all over, but I wouldn't even know where to begin if I tried to work this out."

Moore said nurses, doctors and other health care workers didn't see themselves as "heroes." Olutade asked for people to "... just be kind to health care workers. Kindness would go a long way."

Wille talked about the tragedy she had witnessed.