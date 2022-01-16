'There is no time': The toll COVID-19 takes from health care workers

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity are called heroes. Their images, accompanied by words of praise, have been featured in advertisements and on billboards from Bettendorf to Rock Island.
Those are well-meaning gestures during a pandemic that often appears to have no end. But perhaps the words and images too easily obscure the physical and emotional toll COVID-19 is taking on hospital workers.
Stacy Wille, a registered nurse and an intensive care unit supervisor at Genesis, offered a glimpse of the reality faced by health care workers across the Quad-Cities as hospitals strain under the collective weight of community-wide illness.
"I'm looking at normal people, people who go to work everyday. They don't have cancer; they don't have lung disease," said Wille, who is 34 and has been an RN for 11 years. "I see young people, people with teenagers or small children, dying of COVID-19. It's heart-wrenching.
"I recently helped an 8-year-old girl say what ended up being goodbye to her mother. And as we're walking, I'm wondering what all of this is going to do to this girl. Should I do this? What does the rest of her life look like? How do you ever get past this?"
Wille might have been asking the same questions for all nurses, doctors and hospital staffs in the Quad-Cities.
According to the latest numbers, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 180 COVID-19 patients Monday — marking the third consecutive week of drastic increases in the number of patients battling the virus in local hospitals.
A total of 152 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the Quad-Cities. On Dec. 27, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 132 hospitalizations.
The Rock Island County Health Department put sharp focus on the situation faced on the Illinois side of the Q-C. According to Monday's update, the county had a record 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous high was 92, set Nov. 23, 2020.
Against the backdrop of the rapidly increasing number of COVID-19 patients, Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade described the effort to care for patients as being "... tough. Very, very tough."
"The recent surge is making people sick, and we are seeing COVID patients in ICUs, on ventilators, for sometimes 30 days or more," Olutade said. "And then, we have just had a lot of sickness.
"We lack resources. So many people are sick in the community. It has forced us to make decisions about care. We meet every Monday to see if we can postpone an open-heart surgery, or elective surgeries. We moved things around and opened 10 to 12 more ICU beds in Rock Island. We are trying to deliver the best care under conditions no one could have ever imagined."
Olutade said the pandemic had forced many health care workers to leave their jobs. He estimated Trinity has 300 open positions. Another 200 employees are home with COVID-like symptoms.
Genesis Chief Nursing Officer Joel Moore echoed Olutade. He said over 100 Genesis employees were out sick.
"This pandemic is reinventing what it means to be a bedside nurse," said Moore, 49, an RN for 22 years. "The nursing staff is really stretched thin, and still they show up every day.
"Burnout is real. We are losing nurses because they cannot emotionally handle this anymore. There is just not enough in the tank. Most full-time nurses are working way more than 40 hours a week. There is just no break - and it has been this way for a very long time."
Moore said most ICUs "... haven't stopped for two years now."
"Before the pandemic, you're looking at ICU stays of, maybe, five days," Moore said. "Now we have patients in ICU for 20 days or more. Because of COVID, there is no movement of patients.
"Our workforce was already fragile. You take the need for care, then add to it nurses getting sick because the world is going on like there's nothing wrong. It's really frustrating because 80% of the patients didn't need to be here. People need to step over the political lines they've drawn and do what's right for themselves and the community."
According to Olutade and Moore, maintaining morale presents grave challenges. Both men spoke about the trauma COVID-19 has left in its wake.
"In the past, whenever we would see someone on a machine for 30 days and we got them breathing on their own again, that was a time to celebrate," Olutade said. "Now there is no time.
"We just see more cases, more death. We are seeing a lot of death. And there is hardly time to grieve. There is no time, really. And I think that can traumatize health care workers."
Both health care systems offer counseling for all employees. Wille said she really didn't think about help for herself.
"Honestly, it feels like it all just piles on," she said. "You feel like you want to wait until its all over, but I wouldn't even know where to begin if I tried to work this out."
Moore said nurses, doctors and other health care workers didn't see themselves as "heroes." Olutade asked for people to "... just be kind to health care workers. Kindness would go a long way."
Wille talked about the tragedy she had witnessed.
"Here's what it looks like. When you take family members to see someone to say goodbye, it's before they are intubated — before we insert the breathing tube," Wille said. "From there, the patient is in this lonely isolation. For those who die, you try to comfort them. You try to hold their hand. Maybe you can get their loved ones on the phone. But those patients who die, they die alone."
Wille's voice cracked as she finished describing the reality of being a hero.
"You think of children losing a parent. You're seeing people die for what could be a preventable disease. And you want to be there, really be there for that person. Truthfully, there's already another patient coming and you have to move on to that. And I hope people can understand why the hero thing — it's really nice for people to say — but that's not what it feels like."
Wille offered a message reiterated by Moore and Olutade.
"I hope and I pray people can hear or see this message: We are tired and at the same time we want to take care of people," she said. "We really, truly need people to do their part. People can help us.
"Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Get boosted."