'There is this kind of joyful anticipation:' Quad-Cities Jewish congregations join under one roof

The Tri-City Jewish Center sat empty Thursday afternoon, save for a small group of people and the Torah. Rabbi Linda Bertenthal spoke a blessing of gratitude for the building congregation Beth Israel at the Tri-City Jewish Center has used for services for years. Then, they picked up the Torah, closed the doors one last time and began a miles-long trek to their new home.
Giving a blessing for the building wasn't just to profess gratitude, Bertenthal said, but to bring forward the hope that it may become a spiritual home and house of learning for all of Rock Island, as it was for them.
Congregation Beth Israel — along with Temple Emanuel of Davenport, who left its building a couple hours later — took that hope with them as they walked the Torah to both the congregations' new home.
Temple Emanuel and Congregation Beth Israel moved together into their new space, called Beit Shalom Jewish Community, after more than 20 years of attempts to unite while both congregations' numbers dwindled.
Bertenthal serves as rabbi for both groups, and said the moves are both bittersweet and joyful.
"We're leaving two really beloved homes, but at the same time, there is this kind of joyful anticipation that we really feel like we can be stronger together," Bertenthal said.
Lee Blumberg, president of Congregation Beth Israel, said two-and-a-half years ago the chance came up to sell their now-former location. They brought this to Temple Emanuel and invited the congregation to share a space with them while not merging into one group.
Temple Emanuel agreed, and were able to move together into the new space, at 2215 E Kimberly Road, Davenport, by Rosh Hashanah, a Jewish High Holy Day.
"I'm very excited for the new building," Blumberg said. "It's definitely much smaller than what we're used to in the past, but with the shrinking congregation we just didn't need the square-footage that we used to have. Like any kid, it's nice to have a shiny new toy, and this building is definitely shiny and new."
The congregations of Temple Emanuel and the Tri-City Jewish Center are leaving their respective buildings and moving to a new, single location on Davenport’s East Kimberly Road.
Both groups have less than 100 family units now, making it more difficult to hold community events and find volunteers for duties.
"Every aspect has become more and more challenging, as our communities have shrunk and shrunk," Bertenthal said.
When they looked to the future, Bertenthal and others knew this wasn't sustainable, and they needed to do something. Coming together under one roof was their solution.
As Congregation Beth Israel had almost seven miles to go, they took turns carrying the Torah — the first five books of the Hebrew Bible. The dark blue fabric hung over dark wood rounds, holding the scroll. Philip Bertenthal, Linda Bertenthal's husband, said it wasn't heavy. Other Torahs can get as heavy as 40 pounds.
As Congregation Beth Israel traversed over the Arsenal bridge and into downtown Davenport, Temple Emanuel got their own group ready to go. Their Torah was covered in a striped cloth, matching decorations in the temple. Unlike the Tri-City Jewish Center, Temple Emanuel still held things to move over or give away.
Temple Emanuel's walk was much shorter than Congregation Beth Israel's, as the new location was just a couple miles away. The two groups joyfully came together on 12th and Mound Streets, laughing and singing as they ferried their Torahs to their new home.
Despite this being their first time sharing space, Congregation Beth Israel and Temple Emanuel have held plenty of events together in the past, including schooling and holiday celebrations. Temple Emanuel member Robin Krolofs said this has helped the two groups get to know each other.
"I think the joint religious school has helped kind of our younger families interact, so they don't have a lot of that history that 20, 30, 50-year history of being separate," Krolofs said. "They're already kind of know each other, and have been building relationships together."
Many members of the congregations saw the new space for the first time after their long trek. While the building included beautiful stained glass windows and Salvador Dali prints, what drew the eye the most was on the far wall from the front door.
Golden leaves and bronze rocks decorated the wall, each with a name. People can purchase these small plaques on the Life Trees, Blumberg said, to honor friends and family. Each congregation brought their own trees to make a grove on the wall, and on the floor spread a mosaic of roots, showing their connection.
"In order to support each other, to survive and thrive, we're coming together not as a merger, but as mutual support," Linda Bertenthal said.