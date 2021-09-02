'There is this kind of joyful anticipation:' Quad-Cities Jewish congregations join under one roof

Temple Emanuel agreed, and were able to move together into the new space, at 2215 E Kimberly Road, Davenport, by Rosh Hashanah, a Jewish High Holy Day.

"I'm very excited for the new building," Blumberg said. "It's definitely much smaller than what we're used to in the past, but with the shrinking congregation we just didn't need the square-footage that we used to have. Like any kid, it's nice to have a shiny new toy, and this building is definitely shiny and new."

+11 'I feel great optimism and joy': Quad-Cities Jewish congregations will move to one building The congregations of Temple Emanuel and the Tri-City Jewish Center are leaving their respective buildings and moving to a new, single location on Davenport’s East Kimberly Road.

Both groups have less than 100 family units now, making it more difficult to hold community events and find volunteers for duties.

"Every aspect has become more and more challenging, as our communities have shrunk and shrunk," Bertenthal said.

When they looked to the future, Bertenthal and others knew this wasn't sustainable, and they needed to do something. Coming together under one roof was their solution.

As Congregation Beth Israel had almost seven miles to go, they took turns carrying the Torah — the first five books of the Hebrew Bible. The dark blue fabric hung over dark wood rounds, holding the scroll. Philip Bertenthal, Linda Bertenthal's husband, said it wasn't heavy. Other Torahs can get as heavy as 40 pounds.