Training Coordinator John "Curt" Determan with the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Apprentice & Training Program talks with Riverdale High School students Dalton Cathart, left Chuck Mitton and Jacob Griffin at the first Build Your Own Career Forum held at the Putnam Museum in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Iowa Army National Guard Sgt. Shane Gayman talks to some of the nearly 125 juniors and seniors from Iowa and Illinois high schools at the first Build Your Own Career Forum held at the Putnam Museum in Davenport, Iowa Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Chava Boninque, a senior at Davenport North High School said that, originally, she was set on being an electrician. Since joining the Student-Built Home class, though, that’s changed.
“Everything has piqued my interest,” she said.
Boninque was one of more than 135 high school students from 10 local high schools to learn more about the trades Tuesday at the Build Your Career Forum at the Putnam Museum on Tuesday.
The event, organized by the Quad-City Student Trades Initiative, is the second of three events the Initiative has planned to roll out since they started in 2017. Last year, the group hosted an event for eighth-graders, and in 2020 they’re planning on an event geared toward parents.
Julie Huffer, executive director of the Quad-Cities Builders and Remodelers Association, said the goal was to connect high school juniors and seniors with local leaders in the field.
“All of these people need employees,” she said. “They need them bad.”
The students heard from presenters working at Oak Tree Homes, Elite Electric, Best Improvement and the City of Eldridge in various trades jobs. They later had the opportunity to ask questions, both at booths and through lunch.
“So far, it’s been a really good experience,” Sean Davis said. Like Boninque, he’s a senior at Davenport North who worked on the student-built home. He said he’d taken many of the trades classes offered, including woodworking and welding.
Over and over, presenters reminded the students how in-demand the skilled labor force is.
“There’s a real need, now, for people with your skills,” said Mike Zimmer, director of secondary education at Pleasant Valley High School.