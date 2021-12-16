 Skip to main content
There's a fire at Muscatine Metals
  • Updated
A fire has been reported at Muscatine Metals on Dick Drake Way

 DAVID HOTLE

A large fire has been reported at Muscatine Metals on Dick Drake Way. The plume of black smoke emanating from the blaze is visible throughout Muscatine.

Dick Drake Way has been blocked off by Muscatine Police as firefighters battle the blaze. Fire departments from Muscatine and Wilton are on-scene.

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. as a non-structure fire but has appears to have spread since then.

The Muscatine Journal will have more information as it becomes available.

