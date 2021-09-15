'There's so much more that you want to do': Quad-Cities firefighters return from deployment to Hurricane Ida rescue and recovery efforts

“We did our job. We did it well. And we helped people, but there's so much more that you want to do,” Elliott said.

The task force also cleared miles of road clogged with downed power lines and trees, some as large as 20-30 feet across in diameter.

One family in particular sticks with Lawson. They’d moved to rural Louisiana from Rockford, Ill. 15 years ago. After Ida, fallen power lines and trees blocked the road leading to their home, which was miles away from anywhere to get fuel or food. Lawson said they’d been stuck there for three days, and hadn’t eaten anything because their food had spoiled.

“We gave them the MREs and they immediately started eating them like it was a steak dinner,” Lawson said. “But we were able to clear the path so they were able to get out and get fuel, get the necessities, and he's like ‘I'm going back to Rockford.’ That's what he told me, ‘I'm not doing this again.’”

For some in Louisiana, leaving isn’t an option. Even with resources, gas stations in areas impacted by the storm rationed gasoline. Lawson said lines of cars stacked half a mile down the road idled as drivers waited to get a ration of five gallons of gas.