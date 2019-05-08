Bob Minard of Rock Island stops for a moment walking through floodwaters in Davenport, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Minard wears a pair of boots that have been through three major floods in the area. His uncle originally borrowed the boots from his dad to fight the Flood of '65, Bob wore them in the flood of ’93 and now wears them around to take photos of flooding in the current flood.
For the past few days, Bob has donned the boots to take pictures and video of Quad-City flooding.
He thinks the boots, which are least 54 years old, are size 12 but it’s difficult to make out the aging labels on them. They do have a couple of tears, but Bob, who disinfects them regularly after he uses them, has taped them up.
“If we have another flood event in the next few years, I’ll take them out in the water again,” he said.
Bob’s background is as extensive as the history of the boots – his voice is familiar to hundreds of Quad-City sports enthusiasts. A stagehand at the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, he also is public-address announcer for various sports, including Augustana College football and baseball games and the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
