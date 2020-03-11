These 5 construction projects are coming to Davenport streets this year.

As the old joke goes, there are only two seasons: winter, and construction.
As wintry March blossoms into spring, construction picks up around the Quad-Cities.
Davenport has invested about $28 million in roadway and sewer improvements in the upcoming capital budget. That’s a 47% increase in city capital budgeting for street funding between fiscal years 2019 and 2021.
“You wanted more road construction, and our council listened,” said Clay Merritt, Davenport’s capital manager. “You’ll start seeing the results of that.”
Money will go toward work on 26 major roads and more than 40 residential roads.
Below are the five big projects Davenporters can expect:
E. 53rd Street (Brady to Eastern)
Phase 1 of a two-phase project on 53rd Street begins this spring. It involves a full reconstruction of one of the Quad-Cities’ most heavily-trafficked thoroughfares, which sees up to 30,000 vehicles in daily traffic. The goal is to wide the roadway to five lanes—two lanes in each direction, with a dedicated turn lane—to resolve congestion issues.
Traffic will remain open throughout construction, which is scheduled to begin in early spring. “There will absolutely be access to businesses on that corridor,” Merritt said. “That’s a key priority for us.”
The first phase of the project costs about $6.2 million. (Phase 2 involves Eastern to Elmore Circle.) The north part of the street will have a 5-foot sidewalk, and an 8-foot path will be opened on the south side.
Division Street bridge over Duck Creek
The replacement of a deck on the Division Street bridge over Duck Creek, just north of Williams Intermediate, is slated for late spring through the late summer.
Traffic will continue as construction takes a few months. A state grant helps fund the project, which costs about $750,000.
Division Street reconstruction (4th Street to 9th Street)
Division Street from the railroad tracks near 4th Street to 9th Street near the Putnam Museum will undergo a complete street reconstruction. Sanitary and storm sewers will also be repaired as part of a multi-million-dollar project.
“Once we have the roadway open, we want to make sure we take the opportunity to repair the existing infrastructure underneath it,” Merritt said. “Once you spend that amount of money and time, you want to make sure you do everything correctly. … No one likes having to come back five years later to dig something up.”
Construction will likely start in summer and continue through fall.
Jersey Ridge Road resurfacing (E. Central Park Ave to E. George Washington Blvd.)
After Iowa American Water replaces parts of a water main along a roughly half-mile stretch of Jersey Ridge Road, along Eisenhower Elementary, Davenport will resurface the roadway on top. Construction is slated for the summer.
“It wouldn’t make much sense if we go in there and fixed it last year and they [Iowa American Water] come right in now,” Merritt said. “It’s about working with our utility partners.”
W. 46th St (Brady to Northwest Blvd.)
A relatively new technique known as the “crack and seat” method will be used on a lengthy stretch of W. 46th St, from Brady Street to Northwest Boulevard. The process involves a specialty machine cracking the concrete roadway in order to loosen it. Asphalt then gets paved on top.
Merritt said the technique was used two years ago on Marquette Street with favorable results. “It’s a lot more cost effective than full reconstruction, and it’s a faster process,” he said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.