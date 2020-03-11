These 5 construction projects are coming to Davenport streets this year.

The first phase of the project costs about $6.2 million. (Phase 2 involves Eastern to Elmore Circle.) The north part of the street will have a 5-foot sidewalk, and an 8-foot path will be opened on the south side.

Division Street bridge over Duck Creek

The replacement of a deck on the Division Street bridge over Duck Creek, just north of Williams Intermediate, is slated for late spring through the late summer.

Traffic will continue as construction takes a few months. A state grant helps fund the project, which costs about $750,000.

Division Street reconstruction (4th Street to 9th Street)

Division Street from the railroad tracks near 4th Street to 9th Street near the Putnam Museum will undergo a complete street reconstruction. Sanitary and storm sewers will also be repaired as part of a multi-million-dollar project.

“Once we have the roadway open, we want to make sure we take the opportunity to repair the existing infrastructure underneath it,” Merritt said. “Once you spend that amount of money and time, you want to make sure you do everything correctly. … No one likes having to come back five years later to dig something up.”