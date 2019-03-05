Every day is a great day for Kevin Fennelly, a kind-hearted Irishman with the glass-half-full approach.
Ditto for Chris McCormick Pries, a sunny-side-up type with the compassionate heart of a nursing veteran. Some consider her to be the best tour guide Ireland has who doesn't live in Ireland.
Fennelly and McCormick Pries will have the honor of presiding over this year's Grand Parade XXXIV as grand marshal and Irish Mother of the Year. The parade, an annual Quad-Cities tradition, is billed as the only interstate St. Patrick's Day parade in the United States.
The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, in downtown Rock Island and cross the Master Sgt. Stanley Talbot Memorial (Centennial) Bridge to end in downtown Davenport.
Fennelly and McCormick Pries also will preside over the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon, which will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Davenport's RiverCenter.
Irish Mother of Year
"My goodness, what a spirit,'' Moline's Bill Albracht said of McCormick Pries. Albracht and his wife, Mary, with permission from the Pries family, sent the initial nomination letter to the St. Patrick Society, Quad Cities, U.S.A., on behalf of McCormick Pries.
"She exemplifies the spirit of the honor bestowed on her,'' continued Albracht, who winters in Florida but will fly home to share the big day with McCormick Pries. "I'm a huge fan of Chris' husband, Hugh — just a great man. And like many, we are huge fans of Chris. She is the true spirit of that family. What an amazing woman.''
Albracht said he and his wife discovered firsthand the tour guide magic of McCormick Pries.
"We were fortunate enough to share a trip to Ireland with Chris and Hugh,'' Albracht said. "Talk about someone that knows her way around Ireland. And everyone over there absolutely loves her. We stayed in hotels I believe twice while we were there, and the other days were spent in gorgeous bed-and-breakfast outlets because of Chris.
"Seriously, everywhere we went, we were treated so well because of the relationship Chris has with so many. She is absolutely the best.''
For over four decades, McCormick Pries has served in a variety of nursing capacities at the Vera French Center for Mental Health in Davenport. She was named an Athena Award winner for leadership in 2018.
Grand marshal
Fennelly, who is in his 80s but has the heart, spirit and get-up-and-go of someone in their 30s, is a Davenporter at heart who currently lives in Moline.
A father of three and grandfather of nine, Fennelly is from a family of 15 children. His parents came from Ireland, landed at Ellis Island, N.Y., met and married in Chicago, and took up residence in Davenport.
Fennelly said he had a wonderful childhood.
"There was always something happening,'' he said of growing up in a house filled with kids. "It was the norm for Catholic families to be large in those days, and we fit the norm. I wouldn't trade it for the world. We had fun; we laughed; we created our share of headaches and trouble; but we knew we always had each other. Unique to some, but normal to us.''
Fennelly, who has a heart filled with Irish gold, was surprised when he was named grand marshal and earned a ride in a convertible come March 16.
"I was playing cards (euchre) with some friends, and Tom Otting — one of the good guys going — asked if I'd accept the honor of being grand marshal,'' Fennelly said. "First, since it was Otting asking, I had to make sure there was nothing funny going on, because, well, that's how he is. He was sincere, and I was elated. What an honor.''
McCormick Pries, who was caught off guard by the campaign to gain her selection as Irish Mother of the Year, shared similar sentiments.
"I have found out a few things, but I had no idea what was going on,'' said the mother of two and grandmother of two. "It's a pleasant surprise, and I'm honored, but I had no idea. I was caught off guard.''
For over four decades, Fennelly has shared goodwill and good cheer by visiting hospitals and assisted-living sites with his wife of 62 years, Rose, while wearing his famous leprechaun outfit.
Grand Parade XXXIV will be no different. Fennelly will be dressed in his trademark outfit, which was made by Rose.
"I will share the weekend with family and friends, but it's just Rose and me in the convertible,'' Fennelly said, before going into a heartfelt, five-minute run on how lucky he is that his pretty and understanding wife took a flier on him over six decades ago, and how grateful he is to have three wonderful children and a bevy of amazing grandkids.
"You bet I will be wearing my outfit. It's the perfect time to share it. What's neat to me is I will be sitting next to Rose and experiencing a really special day. Talk about fortunate.''
The weekend plan is similar for McCormick Pries, who in addition to bettering the lives of many through her work, has also been a tireless volunteer locally for decades.
"It will be an opportunity to take it all in with family,'' she said. "It's an honor to be chosen. I know it will go by fast, but I'm going to enjoy how special the day will be.''