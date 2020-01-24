'They can't turn it off and can't stop looking at it': When can you use cell phones at concerts, plays?

Music Guild performer Hillary Erb said they've had to stop audience members from recording shows at the Moline theater in Prospect Park. "I have had to go and ask them to stop, delete the recording, and not do it again, or they will be asked to leave," she said, noting the phone's light or screen also can be distracting for performers and audience alike.

"It has been getting worse as everyone has a smartphone," Erb said.

But Mike Schulz, a frequent actor with QC Theatre Workshop and theater critic, said phone use during performances is less frequent than it was in recent years. "I think things have gotten way better than they were a decade ago ... by now most everyone seems pretty well-conditioned to turn off their phones at performances. I only rarely hear phones or see them light up."

A tough hill to climb in Geneseo

Jennifer Kingry, a veteran lighting designer and director at Richmond Hill Players in Geneseo, said nearly everyone who's worn a headset while crewing a show with her "has heard me mutter imprecations against 'some idiot who will not turn their phone off'."