Despite ongoing acrimony from locals and state officials, Jack Thomas, ex-president of Western Illinois University, was honored this week at the meeting of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
In a resolution, the IBHE praised Thomas as “an advocate on behalf of university presidents across the state of Illinois.”
The resolution honored four IBHE members, including Thomas, who “deserve our gratitude for their time and wise counsel on the many issues before us,” as read by board member Alice Marie Jacobs.
Thomas was described as “a strong proponent of returning to prior funding levels and of protecting our regional universities” and a leader who “used his experience of hardships post-budget impasse to work to increase funding and support for higher education.”
The recognition comes less than three months after Thomas resigned the presidency of WIU. Thomas was the subject of a heated — and some believe racist — public campaign that urged his removal.
More recently, Thomas’s generous exit package has drawn ire from western Illinoisians and state lawmakers. At a hearing last month, state senators lambasted Thomas’s exit package a “golden parachute” and “appalling” abuse of public funds.
Under the agreement, Thomas will continue to receive his presidential salary of $270,528 and benefits for the next two years.
Then, in mid-2021, Thomas will assume a tenured professor position and make a salary of at least $300,000. As a professor, he will be required to teach just one class per semester, according to the agreement.
The agreement also allows Thomas to independently earn outside income in speaking or consulting, so long as the income does not exceed $350,000.
The IBHE is a 16-member public body that oversees higher education in the state. Thomas previously served on the board, according to its website.