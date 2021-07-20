'They get full creative freedom': Quad-City high school students holding event to preview literary magazine

From visual art to poetry to prose, a group of local high school interns at the Midwest Writing Center will read and present pieces of their work to the community Thursday.

The event will be outdoors from 7-9 p.m. on the lawn at Rozz Tox, a performance venue and cafe at 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Their Facebook page says to bring a blanket or lawn chair “for an evening of terrific writing & performance from some of the best young talent around.”

The interns that are sharing work at the event have been in MWC’s Young Emerging Writers Program for the months of June and July, where the 17 of them have been working together to create a roughly 100-page literary magazine called “The Atlas.”

“The Atlas” is a combination of visual art, poetry, fiction and non-fiction pieces, which Sarah Elgatain, assistant director of the internship program, said the interns “get full creative freedom with.”

“We want to make sure that they learn and grow into their own voices during this project,” she said.

For the past seven weeks, the group has been meeting virtually three times a week to workshop, write, edit and design their eventual final magazine.