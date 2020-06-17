They're back...Silvis to take on skunks again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SILVIS — The skunks are marching again in Silvis.

A year after city hall fielded about a dozen calls and had the skunks trapped and taken away, the calls came in again. It seems the skunks had returned to the area around George O. Barr School and Schadt Park.

So the city council has approved funding to rid the city of the smelly nuisance at a cost not to exceed $750. Officially, Silvis is hiring a wildlife nuisance coordinator.

“It looks like in just the last month or so there has been a return of some of them,” city administrator Jim Grafton said. “Not nearly as concentrated as last year.”

Last year, Silvis took about 12 calls on the skunks; this year about a third of that.

“I am not sure what the attraction is, but I think they are looking for food and I think they follow a specific path,” Grafton said. “I remember last year the guy spent a couple of weeks and wasn’t real successful, then he picked up most of them.”

The city council also approved: