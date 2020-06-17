They're back...Silvis to take on skunks again

SILVIS — The skunks are marching again in Silvis.
A year after city hall fielded about a dozen calls and had the skunks trapped and taken away, the calls came in again. It seems the skunks had returned to the area around George O. Barr School and Schadt Park.
So the city council has approved funding to rid the city of the smelly nuisance at a cost not to exceed $750. Officially, Silvis is hiring a wildlife nuisance coordinator.
“It looks like in just the last month or so there has been a return of some of them,” city administrator Jim Grafton said. “Not nearly as concentrated as last year.”
Last year, Silvis took about 12 calls on the skunks; this year about a third of that.
“I am not sure what the attraction is, but I think they are looking for food and I think they follow a specific path,” Grafton said. “I remember last year the guy spent a couple of weeks and wasn’t real successful, then he picked up most of them.”
The city council also approved:
An intergovernmental agreement with the village of Hampton and Carbon Cliff-Barstow excluding the Duty (fire) Chief from medical and EMS calls. “That was taking him away from primary responsibilities,” Grafton said on weekend shifts when the three towns share shifts.
An engineering fee with IMEG for $147,650 for work to be done on the multi-use trail along 10th Street.The trail is along 10th Street. “This is a connecting path between the Grand Illinois Trail and the multi use trail we hope to get constructed along 10th street,” Grafton said.
At the committee of the whole meeting, the council took the preliminary step of putting on the next meeting’s agenda, approval of interest deductions on three projects that will save the city more than $450,000 because it sought reduced rates.
“Every little bit helps,” Grafton said. “This is new-found money that we really don’t have to do a lot of work to benefit the city.”
The loans were for a bond on the new police station, a general obligation bond and for the current City Hall. The latter loan only had seven years left.
