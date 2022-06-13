Thiel asks for retrial in LeClaire boat crash

James Thiel Sr. is asking for a new trial in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire for which he was convicted.

Thiel, 45, of Pleasant Valley, was found guilty by a jury on April 25 of two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter, which carry sentences of up to two years each. He is to be sentenced on Aug. 3.

Thiel was not the operator of his 35-foot Triton but was charged with aiding and abetting the 15-year-old behind the wheel. He was accused of driving recklessly along the LeClaire levee when his Triton crashed into a 19-foot vessel operated by Craig Verbeke, 61. He and his fiancee, Anita Pinc, 52, both of Moline, died.

Leon Spies, the attorney for Thiel, has filed a motion for a new trial, saying the testimony of the dozen-or-so witnesses who described Thiel's boat as racing on the riverfront and operating "recklessly" or "unsafe" should not have been allowed.

"Such testimony constitutes expressions of legal conclusions and were of no assistance in determining factual issues," according to Spies' motion.

The motion also accuses the county attorney of suppressing evidence by failing to supply Thiel's attorney with two documents created by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, DNR, in the months following the crash.

Spies wrote that he was not made aware until after the trial of reconstruction diagrams of the crash scene that were produced in October and December of 2020 by a DNR investigator, Travis Graves. A third diagram was produced as part of Graves' final report and was presented to the jury.

"Moreover, both of the undisclosed diagrams are inconsistent with the diagram in Graves’s final investigative report of May 10, 2021, about which he was examined during the course of trial, and about which the defense’s expert witness testified as well," Spies wrote.

He also asserts that the judge in the case should have entered a judgement of acquittal before the case went to the jury because the state failed to prove its case and put forth "insufficient evidence."

Thiel was found not guilty on two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, which would have carried sentences of five years.

Evidence taken from the damaged vessels indicated the Thiel boat struck the Bayliner from the rear while traveling more than 55 miles per hour.

The defendant, his friends and a passenger testified that Thiel's boat was not racing with another boat just before the crash. Thirteen independent witnesses said they saw the boats racing and some saw Thiel's boat run over the top of the Bayliner, which was supported by physical evidence.

