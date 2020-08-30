Thin lawns need overseeding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sowing grass seed at the optimal time of year, selection of a high-quality seed mix appropriate for the site and consistent watering are keys to successfully establishing grass from seed.

Here are some questions about establishing a lawn with answers from Richard Jauron, horticulture specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.

For more information, email your questions to hortline@iastate.edu.

Q: When is the best time to sow grass seed in Iowa and Illinois?

A: Mid-August to mid-September is the best time to seed new lawns and overseed existing lawns.

Late summer seeding has several advantages over spring seeding. The seeds of cool-season grasses germinate quickly in the warm soil of late summer. The warm days and cool nights of early fall promote rapid turfgrass growth.

The growing grass also has less competition from weeds, as few weed seeds germinate in fall. Grass seed can also be sown in spring (April to mid-May). However, spring seeding is often less successful than late-summer seeding.

Q: What should I look for when buying grass seed?