The Quad-City Flood of 2019 set a record crest and has cost millions in property damage, temporary closures and overtime. The Mississippi River is expected to crest again early Sunday morning, at a forecast of 21.4 feet.
Here are 8 things to know:
1.We don't expect another record
The Flood of 2019 set a record May 2, and Sunday's crest shouldn't compete, according to the National Weather Service. Here are the top five in recorded history:
- 22.70 feet on May 2, 2019
- 22.63 feet on July 9, 1993
- 22.48 feet on April 28, 1965
- 22.33 feet on April 25, 2001
- 22 feet on March 10, 1868
2. But we aren't far off
Sunday's crest may be the second highest since 1993. Tom Philip, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the expected crest is 21.4 feet, when the Mississippi River will hold steady for a day or two then fall slowly.
- 22.70 feet on May 2
- 20.68 feet on April 8, 2019 (preliminary data)
- 17.41 feet on May 11, 2018
- 17.07 feet on May 31, 2017
- 15.82 feet on September 30, 2016
3. Overtime spending is up, too
Davenport has spent $670,162 in flood overtime through the most recent payroll period that ended May 18. Bettendorf has spent $80,000 on flood-fighting wages. Both figures came from the cities' public works departments. Muscatine spent $73,123.85 on flood activities from March 1-May 19. City officials say this includes labor, equipment and material costs for sandbags, flood maps, detours, signs, barricades, flood gates, hauling sand, checking pumps, cleanup and walking the levee, as well as other costs.
4. We've used a lot of sand
• Davenport deployed 139,788 sandbags, and purchased 8,113 tons of sand.
• Davenport has deployed 326 HESCO units. The double-stacked flood protection on River Drive uses 146 4-foot HESCO barriers and 73 3-foot HESCO barriers.
• Bettendorf delivered more than 100,000 sandbags, and purchased 300 tons of sand.
• Bettendorf crews use concrete LEGO-style blocks, instead of HESCO barriers. And the city spent "several thousand dollars" on crane rentals to install them.
5. FEMA is here to help
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has taken 211 registrations from residents of Scott County and 45 registrations from Louisa County. The FEMA/SBA Disaster Recovery Center is located in the former OfficeMax building, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 3001, Davenport and operates 10 am. until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
A Presidential Disaster Declaration included Scott, Louisa and seven other counties in western Iowa, which allowed FEMA to being its work here. The average FEMA grant has been more than $11,0900 in Iowa from this disaster, said Deanna Frazier, FEMA spokeswoman. In Iowa, at least 2,133 households have registered for assistance, and FEMA has approved $13 million in aid.
To apply for FEMA assistance, Frazier said, start with registration, which you can do at a disaster recovery center or:
• Call 800-621-3362
• Go to www.disasterassistance.gov
• Download the FEMA app to your smartphone
You have until July 1 to apply for help for flooding between March 12-May 16. “Anything after that will have to be looked at as a separate disaster of its own,” Frazier said.
6. SBA offers loans, too.
As of Thursday, the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved 277 disaster loans for a total of $25,956,500 for Iowa flooding. Two SBA centers provide face-to-face assistance to people and businesses impacted by the severe storms and flooding, said Yolanda Stokes, public information officer. The SBA provides low-interest loans to homeowners, renters and businesses.
Businesses: SBA Business Recovery Center, Eastern Iowa Community College, Urban Campus complex, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Fridays.
Individuals: FEMA/SBA Disaster Recovery Center, the former OfficeMax building, 320 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 3001, Davenport; 10 am. Until 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Other ways to apply for assistance include:
• Go to https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
• Call 800- 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call 800- 877-8339.
• Send completed paper application to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
People affected by the flood have until July 1 to apply. Stokes encourages people to complete the SBA loan application. “You are under no obligation to take the loan,” she said. “It doesn’t hurt to apply.”
7. 250 families have sought help
The Quad-Cities Area Salvation Army has assisted more than 250 families and has distributed 10,000 items since May 9 to help those affected by the flood. Beginning Monday, The Salvation Army’s Flood Donations Center will transition to the Salvation Army Corps community centers:
In Illinois: The Salvation Army Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Ave., Moline, 309-764-6996.
In Iowa: The Salvation Army Davenport Corps, 3400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. 563-391-5325.
The centers are for Rock Island and Scott county residents who live within the flood inundation area, and/or residents identified by FEMA and the Red Cross as being affected by the flood. Proof of address and/or FEMA/Red Cross information noting their residence is required.
The centers will continue to provide bottled water, non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, including vinegar, and cleanup kits.
Additionally, each location is accepting donations.
“Groups and churches on both sides of the river have donated to buy humidifiers and fans,” said Bill Horrell, spokesman for The Salvation Army. There is a waiting list for these items.
Items will be available 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
8. Many downtown businesses are open
Downtown Davenport is open for business, though a number of shops and restaurants remain closed. According to the Downtown Davenport Partnership's website, these remain closed:
• Abernathy’s, 315 E. 2nd St., with plans to relocate
• Bix Society & Museum, 129 North Main St.
• Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, 321 E 2nd St.
• Bucktown Center for the Arts & Artist Market, 225 E. 2nd St
• Cinnamon-N-Sage Healthy Cafe, 1115 W. 2nd St., Suite D
• Dress for Success Quad-Cities, 311 E. 2nd St., with plans to relocate
• Dam View Inn, 410 E. 2nd St.
• EXIT Realty Fireside, 221 E 2nd St.
• Front Street Brewery, 208 E. River Drive
• Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St.
• Ragged Records, 418 E. 2nd St.
• Trash Can Annie Vintage Clothing, 418 E. 2nd St.
• The Half Nelson, 321 E 2nd St.
• Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center, 301 E. 2nd St.
• LoPiez, 429 E. 3rd St.
• Paradigm, 320 E. 2nd Street
• Roam, 210 E. River Drive
• Rubys – Beers, Bikes, Brats, 429 E. 3rd St.
• Streets of Italy, 322 E. 2nd St.