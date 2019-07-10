{{featured_button_text}}
A1 MAIN 070819-qct-mda-jdc-012

Golfers practice on the driving range before Monday's Pro-Am round at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. The players have the option to wear shorts through Wednesday,  

 John Schultz/Quad-City Times

A special week in the Quad-Cities has kicked off as professional golfers flock to Silvis to compete in a PGA Tour classic.

The 49th John Deere Classic, a PGA Tour professional golf tournament, will be played at TPC Deere Run tomorrow through Sunday. Golfers from around the world will compete for a $6 million purse.

As the festivities kicked off earlier this week, JDC Volunteer Chairman Sean McGuire said it's a great time to be in the Quad-Cities.

"It's a great event. We have 156 of the greatest golfers in the world coming to join us this week," McGuire said. "We raise a lot of money for charity. ... There's just a lot of things to see and do." 

As the pro-am kicks off the JDC week, here are five things to know about the PGA Tour tournament.

