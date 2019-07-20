Come this Saturday, Quad-Citians and tourists alike can see the amazing sight of the biggest road race in the Quad-Cities.
It's the start of Bix Week in the Quad-Cities, culminating in the 45th annual Bix 7 Road Race through Davenport on Saturday.
Runners have prepared for this moment for months. Here's what to know about the 45th annual Bix 7:
1. It's named after a Quad-Cities legend
Leon Bismark "Bix" Beiderbecke was a famous cornet player and jazz composer. A Davenport native, Beiderbecke is known for his recordings of "Singin' the Blues" and "I'm Coming, Virginia" on cornet and jazz standard "In a Mist,' which he recorded on piano. Beiderbecke's recording of "Singin' the Blues," which he recorded with saxophonist Frankie Trumbauer and jazz guitarist Eddie Lang, was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1977. Dying at age 28 in 1931, he was buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens right here in Davenport.
"When a musician hears Bix's solo on 'Singing the Blues', he becomes aware after two bars that the soloist knows exactly what he is doing and that he has an exquisite sense of discord and resolution," jazz saxophonist Benny Green wrote in his book "The Reluctant Art: Five Studies in the Growth of Jazz."
Want to learn more about Bix Beiderbecke? Visit the museum dedicated to him in Davenport, the Bix Beiderbecke Museum on 102 North Harrison Street #201. It's now re-opened after the Davenport flooding. For more information and hours, visit www.bixmuseum.org.
2. It's the last race for some very important people
Along with it being the 45th Bix 7, it's Race Director Ed Froehlich's 40th and final race. In addition, it's also Operations Director Helen Hermiston's 30th and final year.
As part of the celebration, this year's slogan for the Bix 7 is "Give Ed a Shout." The slogan encourages past racers to run the race to be a part of Ed's final one.
3. There's still time to register
Want to race in the Bix 7? There's still time to register to run if you visit bix7.com. Registration runs through July 26 at 9 p.m. and costs $50; active duty military can register for free. You get to choose which version of the Bix you'd like to run; there's the seven-mile Bix 7 and the two-mile QuickBix. The decision can be made race morning.
All finishers of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix will receive medals this year. Those are given out every five years beginning in 1975.
4. Don't forget the kids
Kids can also participate in the Bix. Arconic's Jr. Bix, for children 12 and younger, takes place July 26 at 6 p.m. on 3rd Street outside the Quad-City Times building. Starting with the youngest, each heat lets kids run a specific distance and get a medal for their efforts.
On the other side of the building on 4th Street, kids ages 6-12 can run. Ages 6-7 will run a half-mile, while 8-12 run seven-tenths of a mile.
After the races, kids can enjoy a post-race party sponsored by Walmart in the Quad-City Times parking lot.
5: Plenty of events even if you don't run
Don't run? No problem! There are events and parties to attend the day of the Bix. The Street Fest kicks off Friday at 11 a.m. on 2nd Street between Brady and Ripley streets in the middle of downtown. Come grab a bite and watch live music including QC Rock Academy, Jenny Lynn Stacy and BEES. The party continues the day of the Bix, with live music starting at 10 a.m.
For runners, the Packet Pickup Expo features dozens of vendors featuring the latest in health, wellness and fitness. Plus, famous runners Bill Rodgers, Joan Benoit Samuelson and Meb Keflezighi will be available for autographs on Friday. The expo kicks off July 25 from 5-9 p.m. and continues July 26 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m at the RiverCenter South Hall, 136 east 3rd St., Davenport. This is also where runners pick up their bibs and register.
6: Free shuttle service available for first time
For the first time, the Bix 7 will provide a free shuttle service to the RiverCenter for registration and to the Scott County Administration building race day, only four blocks from the starting line.
Running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for packet pick-up and race expo, the shuttle will run every 20 minutes. Pick-up is at 300 Brady Street which is the city bus stop. When finished, the shuttle will drive back.
Running from 6 a.m. to noon on race day, the shuttle will pick up at three locations. In Davenport, pick-up is at the NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport in the northeast corner of the mall. In Moline, pick-up is at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline north of Dick's Sporting Goods and JC Penny. In Bettendorf, pick-up is at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, east of the parking ramp.
7. Road closings and parking
You can't host a road race that frequently sees more than 15,000 runners without closing a few roads.
The Bix starts on East 4th Street and goes up Brady Street before making a right on Kirkwood Blvd, continuing until they turn around on McClellan Blvd.
All those roads are closed beginning at 11 p.m. on July 26 through July 27 at 12 p.m. Any vehicles parked during that time will be towed.
There will also be a number of roads closed for other events. Street Fest will close West 2nd Street from Ripley to Brady Street from 10 a.m. on July 25 to 12 p.m. on July 28, as well as parts of Main and Harrison Street. Brady Street, East 4th Street and Pershing Ave., while East 3rd Street will be closed beginning July 26 at 1 p.m. for race packet pick-up.
There are some free parking places — Harrison Street and Redstone ramps will be free and open to the public from 5 p.m. July 26 to 12 a.m. July 28.
8. You can follow the race online
Stay tuned to qctimes.com, our Twitter account @qctimes and #Bix7 on Twitter for all the latest updates. That includes up-to-the-minute results and updates from Thursday's Genesis Health System Brady Street Sprints, Friday's Junior Bix, Saturday's Bix 7, Quick Bix and the after-party (for runners and walkers only).
9. Don't forget to have fun and take in the sights
Want to watch the race? You can stand just about anywhere along the course to watch, though if you wish to watch the starting gun you're advised to enter on 5th Street using the east and west sidewalks of Brady Street. Wheelchair viewing areas are at 5th St. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Brady Street on the west side of Brady, Kirkwood Blvd. and Belle Ave. in the green space in the Village of East Davenport and 3rd Street and Pershing Ave.
There's plenty to see and do race day; parties line the streets, and so do people cheering on the runners. Don't forget the costumes; runners compete every year in the costume contest. Last year's winners included the "The Running of the Bulls," who dressed as matadors and bulls.