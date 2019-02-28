The Third Missionary Baptist Church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport, will honor the 24th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Rogers Kirk and the Rev. Yolanda Kirk.
From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, a luncheon will be held in recognition of the Rev. Yolanda Kirk. "First ladies" and women of all congregations are invited.
At 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 10, the guest will be the Rev. Dale Terry and the Faith Missionary Baptist Church family from Des Moines.
At 3:30 p.m. that day, the congregation will host the Rev. Damian M. Epps and the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church family from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
For more information, call Third Missionary Baptist Church, 563-324-2919.