The Quad-Cities Baptist Pastors Conference welcomes the public to its Evangelistic Week from Tuesday through Feb. 28.
The Rev. Rogers Kirk Jr. and the Third Missionary Baptist Church will host the Christian education experience, with services that will be 6-8 p.m. each night at the church, 222 W. 14th St., Davenport. The conference theme is “Leading God’s People God’s Way.”
The annual pastors musical will be Sunday, March 3, also hosted by the church, with a service that will begin at 5 p.m.
Earlier that day, the youth will host a soul food Sunday dinner at 1 p.m. immediately after morning worship. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-13, with children ages 5 and younger free. For an additional $3, diners can add chitterlings/hog maws.
For tickets or for more information, call 563-324-2919.