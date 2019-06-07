A third suspect in a Moline convenience store robbery May 22 is being held in Scott County Jail.
Corey Michael Dvorak St., 36, of Rock Island, faces charges of second-degree theft, a felony, and contempt of court, a misdemeanor. At 11:01 a.m. Friday, he was booked into the jail, where he is being held in connection with a robbery about 3:38 p.m. at Gasland, 1901 16th St., Moline.
According to court records and police, the other suspects are Benjamin T. Long, 34, of Silvis, and Rocky John Henry Hantz, 38, of Moline, both charged with aggravated robbery. Officials say Long, or someone for whom he was responsible, took money from the victim by implying Long had a firearm and threatening to use force.
Both Long and Hantz have been in custody since May 23 and remained Friday night in Rock Island County Jail.
Moline police earlier said the convenience-store robbery is related to an attempted robbery at 9:19 a.m. May 23, at Midwest Bank, 3907 16th St., Moline.
The charges filed May 22 against the three men are related only to the convenience-store robbery.