Davenport bar owner who lived through Nazi occupation and fled communism is calling it quits

He said he has received some interest and is holding out for the right offer and the right operator.

"Thirty-three years is enough, and I tell you in 33 years I was so fortunate to meet a lot of wonderful people," Berta said. "Thousands. Maybe more. Birthdays. Weddings. Retirements. Baby showers. Campaign events. ... But, you see, every good thing comes to an end sooner than later. Nothing lasts forever. ... I want to do something different while I can still move around."

He said he plans to travel and spend more time with his family.

"The first thing I want to do is see the Statue of Liberty one more time," Berta said.

Teri Timmerman owns Tropical Breeze Tanning next door and has known Jeno for the last 23 years.

During that time, never once has he forgotten a name or birthday for those who frequent his establishment. Not to mention what they drink, which he always has at the ready, along with one of his patented stories.

"The stories he told of how he came here are just phenomenal," said Davenport resident Cindy Welte, who worked at the bar from 2010 to 2014.

Fleeing communism for freedom in America