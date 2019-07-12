{{featured_button_text}}
JDC Edwards Creative dsiplay

Steve Edwards, of Edwards Creative, Milan, designed the giant golf ball and club that were one of the biggest attractions for fans at the 2018 John Deere Classic golf tournament at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

 TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com

There are always interesting, fun facts floating around the John Deere Classic. Here are a few:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags