Clinton veteran Roland Bechtel regularly travels between the Veterans Affairs clinics in Bettendorf and Iowa City to receive the care he needs.
"I had a heart attack when I was 68 and have been in the VA system ever since," said Bechtel, 79, who served in the Navy in the 1950s. "And my God, it's working for me. I've always gone to Bettendorf for my provider, and they're great with me. But for a lot of things I need, I have to go out to Iowa City."
He hopes that will change when a new VA clinic opens in Davenport. It will offer more services for more patients.
Bryan Clark, public affairs officer for the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System, said the new center, in the former Jewel Foods store on West Locust Street, is expected to open in early spring.
"This clinic is a much needed expansion of services to area veterans that will add convenience and quality for patients," Clark said. "Veterans have earned these benefits through their service to the nation, and they deserve the highest quality care possible."
The Bettendorf clinic serves around 9,000 patients, he said, and is at capacity. The new Davenport center will serve an additional 2,400 veterans and offer services that currently aren't available.
"This market area in the Davenport and Bettendorf region is probably one of our higher veteran populations, so this has been a need for a long time in this area," said Judy Johnson-Mekota, director of the Iowa City VA Health Care System. "So it's important for us to meet the needs of veterans, and this is an opportunity for us to increase primary care services, mental health services and add more specialty services."
New offerings include physical therapy, audiology, optometry, podiatry, chiropractic and acupuncture care. The space also will increase mental health and pharmacy services. Tele-health programs will be expanded to improve access to care, Clark said, plus radiology will be added at a later date.
"For example, with physical therapy, when we built the Bettendorf clinic, we didn't have physical therapy in mind," he said. "Now, patients travel to Iowa City or we refer them out to others in the community. But we realize that service is growing in demand a lot. With this expansion, we'll provide a faster and more consistent continuum of care."
Building the roughly $4.1 million clinic also includes adding more staff, he said. Currently, 62 employees work at the Bettendorf clinic, and so far, seven new staff members have been added for the new space. Clark said more positions will be added in the future, including nurses, providers and administrative personnel.
With around 12,000 veterans in Scott County, plus the Rock Island Arsenal nearby, Scott County Director of Veteran Affairs Ben Enlow said the new clinic will fill a major need.
The clinic's opening will take place months after President Donald J. Trump signed a more than $50 million Veterans Affairs Reform Bill, which made changes to how the VA handles private care, plus requires a review of aging infrastructure.
"It's a very good thing that we're putting in more resources for veterans. That's what's necessary so we can take care of these folks," said U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa. "We've been lacking resources to reduce wait times and make sure we process claims properly. We need to make sure when folks try to enter the system, they get it done efficiently and quickly to get the health care they need."
"We need to be vigilant and remain committed to the oversight of the VA, to make sure those who are tasked with caring for veterans are held accountable," he said.
For veterans like Bechtel, the new VA clinic in Davenport could "affect a lot of lives," improving the quality and access of care. Around 35 percent of the patients of the Quad-City clinic are in the 65-75 age group, with the second-largest group between the ages of 55 and 64.
Bechtel said he's more concerned about the VA offering access to services for the new generations of veterans.
"You see more young guys coming in — these young people who are already having problems. And it's sad," he said. "These young people need the VA. They haven't got any other way to get back on their feet. They need to get everything they can out of the VA."
Clark said local veterans can call 877-222-VETS to sign up to receive health care.