Loebsack comments on GI Bill payments

U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, commented Thursday on the VA's promise earlier this month to speed up payments to thousands of GI Bill students, after technology problems caused delays with the system.

But on Wednesday, NBC News reported department officials said the VA would not reimburse veterans who were paid less than they were owed.

The GI Bill provides educational and housing benefits to veterans.

"Just a week after Iowa National Guard members were forced to pay back some of their salary after a payroll error was made by the Army, it is unacceptable that our veterans have not yet received the proper benefits they have earned and deserve, because of an IT issue," Loebsack said in a statement. "This is unacceptable, and Congress must work to ensure the VA has the resources necessary to remedy these technology issues and fully reimburse the affected veterans."