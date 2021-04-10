'This incident is unacceptable, disturbing and disgusting': Moline Police, Mayor-elect, react to racist video of Moline High School football team

Moline Police say officers met the Moline High School football team when it arrived home from its game Friday night and have found the boy racially hazed in a video circulating on social media.
In the 11-second video, the Black player is being forced to sit in a football locker adorned with banana peels while a white player, whose hand is visible on camera, threatens him to sit in the locker “or I’ll break both your knees.” When the player finally sits, the others scream, “Yeah!”
Police are aware the victim knows who filmed the incident and may consider them friends, police said in a statement released late Friday night.
"We all agree that this incident is unacceptable, disturbing and disgusting. There is no debate. Regardless if students viewed this as a joke, it is unacceptable. The role of the police in this incident is to determine if there is a criminal violation related to law," police said in a statement released late Friday night.
Police will conduct a criminal investigation and send it to Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal for review. Moline-Coal Valley School District will conduct a separate investigation of school code violations.
Mayor-elect Sangeetha Rayapati, who is also the school board chair, also issued a statement late Friday night, saying adults have "a responsibility to hold individuals involved in this incident accountable."
"I speak from the heart when I say we have a responsibility to teach them a better way. It’s awful to know a child was treated that way. It’s awful to know that that child will be marked forever by the incident and the disrespect they received. And it’s awful to know other children would see this as a joke," she said.
Moline-Coal Valley School District officials confirmed on Friday it had had launched an investigation into the video, which was shared widely on social media.
Candace Sountris, spokeswoman for the district, said the district administrative office was not aware of the video until Friday evening.
The paper is choosing not to publish the video to protect the identity of the victim.
One of the participants, a white person whose face can’t be seen but whose finger can be seen pointing at a chair in the locker, is threatening the Black player telling him to sit in the chair,
Moline played Friday at Galesburg. It's unclear if the players involved participated in the game. The team's athletic director and coach weren't immediately available for comment.
Moline Police asks anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at 309-797-0401 or report information anonymously using the P3 smartphone application or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.