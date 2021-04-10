'This incident is unacceptable, disturbing and disgusting': Moline Police, Mayor-elect, react to racist video of Moline High School football team

"I speak from the heart when I say we have a responsibility to teach them a better way. It’s awful to know a child was treated that way. It’s awful to know that that child will be marked forever by the incident and the disrespect they received. And it’s awful to know other children would see this as a joke," she said.

Moline-Coal Valley School District officials confirmed on Friday it had had launched an investigation into the video, which was shared widely on social media.

Candace Sountris, spokeswoman for the district, said the district administrative office was not aware of the video until Friday evening.

The paper is choosing not to publish the video to protect the identity of the victim.

One of the participants, a white person whose face can’t be seen but whose finger can be seen pointing at a chair in the locker, is threatening the Black player telling him to sit in the chair,

Moline played Friday at Galesburg. It's unclear if the players involved participated in the game. The team's athletic director and coach weren't immediately available for comment.

Moline Police asks anyone with information to contact the dispatch center at 309-797-0401 or report information anonymously using the P3 smartphone application or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

