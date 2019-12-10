'This is a circus right now': Anger boils over in heated Civil Rights Commission meeting

Who are the commissioners?

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has undergone more turnover and turmoil than even close onlookers can keep pace with. Below are a list of commissioners, when they were appointed and their current status on the commission:

Terms expired in 2018; each believes he or she remains a lawful commissioner:

Susan Greenwalt (present Tuesday)

Helen Roberson (present Tuesday)

Clyde Mayfield (present Tuesday)

Removed from the commission in April by Mayor Frank Klipsch:

Benjamin Hahn (status unknown)

Shylee Garrett (status unknown)

Judy Shawver (status unknown)

Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger (present Tuesday; says she is still a commissioner; lawsuit over for her removal is ongoing)

Appointed by Klipsch in 2018 to replace the term-expired three:

Randy Moore (status unknown)

Lee Gaston (present Tuesday; says he is a commissioner)

Patricia Hardaway (status unknown)

Appointed by Klipsch in November; each believes he or she is a lawful commissioner: