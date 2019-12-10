'This is a circus right now': Anger boils over in heated Civil Rights Commission meeting

Shouting, heckling, finger-pointing and arguments defined Tuesday’s meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
The meeting ended with some measure of decorum and progress, but not before almost two hours of occasionally hostile disagreement over the legitimacy of four newly approved commissioners and how the commission can proceed in face of unprecedented gridlock.
It was the first meeting for three new commissioners, marking another chapter in a yearlong dispute over the legitimacy of board commissioners. Davenport is required by state law to have a commission that investigates citizens' civil rights complaints.
Tuesday's conflicts began seconds after noon when Susan Greenwalt, whose term expired in November 2018 but who has refused to cede her seat, called the meeting to order. Janelle Swanberg, a new commissioner, responded with a point of order to elect new officers who are “clearly members of the commission.” When Greenwalt retorted that she is a member of the commission, new commissioners Richard Pokora and Henry Karp responded, “but you’re not.”
Pokora then asked Assistant City Attorney Mallory Hoyt if Greenwalt is a commissioner, and Hoyt said Greenwalt is not.
Greenwalt then read aloud Chapter 2, Section 58 of Davenport Municipal Code, which is the crux of a year of gridlock on the commission. It reads: “The term of appointment [for commissioners] shall begin on December 1 and end two years later on November 30. The mayor shall fill any vacancy on the commission, occurring for a reason other than the expiration of a term of appointment, by appointing an eligible individual to fill the remainder of the vacated term.”
Based upon her interpretation of the code, Greenwalt argued that she, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson “did not step down, so there’s no vacancy.”
“Yeah, but your term is up — it ended November 30,” Pokora said.
These arguments stem from when Greenwalt, Roberson and Mayfield contended they remained rightful commissioners. Outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch replaced them with Patricia Hardaway, Randy Moore and Lee Gaston. Klipsch then removed four others — Benjamin Hahn, Shylee Garrett, Judy Shawver and Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger — who agreed with the initial three. They were replaced by Linda Gilman, Michael Liendo, Erie Johnson and Ruby Mateos. But their membership was questioned by others, and gridlock ensued. When their terms expired in November, Klipsch, in his final month as mayor, reappointed Mateos and appointed Swanberg, Pokora and Karp, all of whom were approved by Council last month.
"The people of the city of Davenport deserve a fully functioning Civil Rights Commission, and we around this table have it within us today to make that happen," Swanberg said. "We would ask that those of you whose terms have expired simply allow those of us who are newly appointed commissioners to take our roles and serve the people of Davenport.”
Swanberg mentioned the citizens whose cases of discrimination have not been heard because of commission gridlock.
“Are you willing — for some point I don’t understand — to say that your point is more important than their rights and their compensation?” Swanberg asked.
“That’s not what we’re saying at all,” responded Bribriesco-Ledger, who filed a lawsuit against the city after she was replaced on the commission in April. “You’re talking to the wrong people. You need to go talk to the mayor, the city council — the three of them [Greenwalt, Roberson and Mayfield] were replaced illegally.”
After more crosstalk, the four newly appointed commissioners and Gaston, who was appointed at the end of 2018, proceeded to elect Swanberg as chairman.
When Bribriesco-Ledger tried to oppose, Pokora told her she can’t vote because she’s not a member of the commission, citing the city attorney.
“I don’t care what the city attorney says!” Bribriesco-Ledger shouted back. “The city attorney’s been wrong, and you’re sitting here bullying us!”
“Who are you, anyway?” Roberson asked Pokora.
As Pokora tried to answer, Bribriesco-Ledger questioned Pokora’s eligibility to serve because his Facebook account lists his residence as Bettendorf. Pokora responded with his Davenport address.
Just then Mayfield arrived, and Swanberg tried calling the meeting back to order. But she was shouted down by Bribriesco-Ledger and Roberson.
Bribriesco-Ledger alleged “it’s clear English” that “a term is not a vacancy just because it expires.”
Commissioners pushed back forcefully.
“Are you arguing that people can choose to hold their seat for life because they choose to vacate their seats? Then what’s the purpose of terms?” Karp later asked.
“They can continue if they are an elected or appointed official,” Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey responded. “A vacancy, according to state law, is created when an incumbent doesn’t hold over. If a term expires and an incumbent holds over, there is no vacancy.”
Lacey also said the way to challenge who has a right to office would be to file a quo warranto. She recommended the commission sit down with Mayor-elect Mike Matson.
“This is not working,” she said about the months of dysfunctional meetings.
Bribriesco-Ledger alleged that Mayor Frank Klipsch was “corrupt” and “dismantling us when there was no cause, no reason, except for the fact of retaliating against Latrice [Lacey].” The retaliation, Bribriesco-Ledger said, came after Lacey was charged with attacking a man with a sledgehammer in April 2018. Lacey was found guilty on one count of second-degree harassment in September. She is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3. A mistrial was declared after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision on three counts of domestic abuse assault, all misdemeanors. A new trial has not been scheduled.
“From the very beginning, my only purpose was to follow the ordinance, create not only a working but an efficient Civil Rights Commission that will, in fact, protect the rights and provide a resource for all the people in our community," Klipsch said after the meeting. "In doing that, I followed the ordinance exactly as it was written and provided people that were vetted and approved and ratified by the City Council. I had no other agenda other than that.”
“One mayor during one term should not be able to overturn the entire commission,” Lacey said, describing a possible scenario in which an unsupportive mayor uses appointments to undermine the purpose of the commission. “If the mayor wanted to appoint [Ku Klux] Klan members, the mayor gets to appoint seven Klan members to the commission? That doesn’t make sense.”
Swanberg responded that Klan members “presumably wouldn’t be approved by the [City] Council.”
“If someone doesn’t step down, there’s no vacancy, so no appointment can be made,” Greenwalt repeated.
“That’s wrong,” Pokora shot back.
“Are you four saying that you’re willing to hold up the works for another entire year?” Swanberg asked.
“I said I’m not willing to step down for a corrupt mayor,” Bribriesco-Ledger replied, adding the city has threatened to fine and jail her. “I guess I’m saying I will hold it up for another year if I have to.”
Only a handful of visitors attended, and the small conference room on the first floor of City Hall has only a few seats for observers. One attendee was Brian Wingert, of Davenport, who heckled commissioners throughout the meeting, interrupting remarks and questioning the intelligence and motives of Mateos, Swanberg, Pokora and Karp.
More than 75 minutes into the discussion, as the new commissioners were trying to finish officer elections, Lacey pointed out that the new commissioners never formally called the meeting to order in the first place.
So the meeting was started anew. For the second time that afternoon, Swanberg was elected chair. Karp was elected vice-chair and Mateos elected secretary. The commissioners — old and new, approved and expired — then gave formal introductions. They talked about a future training session and about the next meeting’s date and place.
“We will get through this,” Swanberg said as the commissioners adjourned. “We’re good people. We can do it.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.