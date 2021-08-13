'This is a significant loss of taxpayer dollars': Rock Island County investigating wire fraud theft of more than $115,000

The vendor, prior to the email, received physical checks from the county, Bustos said. After the email, the money was sent by wire to the fraudulent account.

Bustos could not provide more information Friday about where the fraudulent account was based and who was taking money out of it.

“It’s all part of the investigation and we are following up on many leads at this time,” he said.

He said that there was no indication as of Friday that a county employee was actively participating in the theft.

“An employee of my office was the victim of an email scam which resulted in the inadvertent transfer of over $115,000 to a fraudulent account before it was caught and stopped,” April Palmer, the county auditor, said in a news release. “The employee was led to believe by receiving a direct deposit request and a bank letter, that the payments were being sent to a long-time vendor of the County’s.”

Once her office was aware fraud had occurred, it notified the sheriff’s office and has been assisting in the investigation, she said.