'This is a significant loss of taxpayer dollars': Rock Island County investigating wire fraud theft of more than $115,000

Rock Island County is investigating the suspected theft of more than $115,000 of taxpayer money.
“This is very serious, this is a significant loss of taxpayer dollars,” Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said Friday afternoon during a news conference.
According to county officials, $115,103.90 had apparently been shifted to a fraudulent bank account by someone alleging to be a legitimate contractor with whom the county does business.
The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on July 28 the potential theft of county funds by wire fraud after the county was notified by the county’s local financial institution, according to a county news release.
Here is a timeline of events related to the alleged theft released by the county during Friday's news conference.
- June 1: Someone contacted the county auditor’s office by email, claiming to represent one of the contractors with whom the county works. The email asked that future payments be sent in a different way than previously because the company had changed bank accounts. The email was fraudulent.
- June 18: The Rock Island County Auditor’s Office authorized a transaction of $97,042.50 to the new account.
- July 23: Another payment, this one of $18,061.40, was authorized to the account by the auditor’s office.
- June 18 through July 27: There were various withdrawals from the account, including checks, ATM withdrawals and debit card transactions.
- July 28: The account was frozen by this point with the assistance of two financial institutions. The remaining balance in the account was $9,000.
The vendor, prior to the email, received physical checks from the county, Bustos said. After the email, the money was sent by wire to the fraudulent account.
Bustos could not provide more information Friday about where the fraudulent account was based and who was taking money out of it.
“It’s all part of the investigation and we are following up on many leads at this time,” he said.
He said that there was no indication as of Friday that a county employee was actively participating in the theft.
“An employee of my office was the victim of an email scam which resulted in the inadvertent transfer of over $115,000 to a fraudulent account before it was caught and stopped,” April Palmer, the county auditor, said in a news release. “The employee was led to believe by receiving a direct deposit request and a bank letter, that the payments were being sent to a long-time vendor of the County’s.”
Once her office was aware fraud had occurred, it notified the sheriff’s office and has been assisting in the investigation, she said.
“As an elected officer, I pledge to do everything possible to help recoup these dollars and will continue to update processes to fight the unfortunate ever-growing attacks suffered through on-line and email cyber-crimes,” Palmer said.
Should authorities not recover the stolen money, the loss will be covered by the county’s Liability Insurance Fund.
There is also an internal investigation and review underway, Palmer said. No disciplinary action had been taken as of Friday.
“I have already begun to update work processes and talk to other offices about procedures that can be put in place to ensure this never happens again,” she said.
In addition to the criminal investigation, Rock Island County Board Chairman Richard Brunk said in a second release that county officials briefed the county board’s finance and personnel committee on the incident, and that he has asked that the auditor’s employee involved with the transactions be put on administrative leave.
Brunk said in the release that he plans to ask the county board to order a forensic audit to determine whether there have been any other such incidents and to identify best practices to prevent future fraud.
The full board will be briefed on the incident at an upcoming meeting, Brunk said.
“I am confident," Brunk said, "that the board will be taking decisive action to do its part to help make sure similar incidents do not occur in the future."