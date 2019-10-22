In front of a packed crowd of attendees, Bettendorf School Board directors on Monday expressed frustration with the security situation at the middle school and advocated for immediate action to help students and teachers feel safe.
The discussion followed an update from Superintendent Mike Raso on training that staff members say is needed. Training ideas included implicit bias and creating trauma-informed classrooms, power struggles, cultural responsiveness, relationship building and secondary trauma.
"Our goal is that relationship-building and de-escalation strategies would be used first, and going hands-on with a student would be the last resort in situations where the student is hurting themselves or another individual," read the update from teachers.
That wasn't enough for the directors, however, who advocated for more immediate action.
"I think there's a need today," Director Steve Geifman said. "Our students, our teachers are very important, and these are extremely important, but I think there may be a bigger need today or tomorrow."
Board Director Richard Lynch also expressed concern, saying the issue had not arisen overnight. "It has been building from small concerns to medium concerns to large concerns to crisis concerns over a period of years, and I am frankly frustrated that it hadn't been recognized or addressed earlier," he said.
Director Paul Castro echoed Lynch's frustration. "If all these incidents are happening, why hasn't the board been involved in more expulsions or suspensions?" he asked. "The same incidents are being caused by some of the same students, maybe a group of 10 or 15. Let's deal with them and create a safer learning environment not only for our students but for our staff."
Castro was also frustrated after asking when training had been requested. Bettendorf Education Association president Mary Heeringa said training had been asked for in May on de-escalation, trauma-informed care and training for substitute teachers. That training was not provided, Heeringa said.
"So we knew about this in May, and nothing has been presented to us," Castro said. "This is an issue that has been plaguing our district for several years. Nothing has been done, and I cannot even understand why it hasn't been done."
Another point of contention was who would receive training. "It sounds like everyone needs this training because who knows what's going to explode in classrooms, or in the lab," Director Gordon Staley said.
Raso responded that not everyone would be getting every kind of training. "De-escalation yes, everybody would get that," he said. "After that point, it goes to … the team that gets called to those situations."
"We all have to be trained in bloodborne pathogens. You know the last time some kid bled in my room? No," said high school teacher Rodger Wilming. "But I teach 91 kids a day, and you want to talk about the last time there was a fight in my room or just outside the door? Have I been trained in de-escalation? No. So bleed and throw up all you want but if you fight, I got nothing."
Wilming's statement was met with applause from the crowd.
Others spoke about security at the middle school, including the parent of a child who had been hurt at school. "As a parent, you always want to hear that your child is fine. However, when there is a but that follows, your heart drops," said the parent, who asked not to be identified.
On October 3, the parent's child was hit in the eye by a passing student — it was a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, the parent said. "What happened after was something that had her sleeping on the floor and not wanting to go back, in fear of seeing the student," the parent said, fighting back tears. "Clearly, a child that takes several adults to restrain them, while in turn causing them bodily harm severe enough to require medical attention, would have no problem seeking retaliation on those that turned him in."
Fear — from teachers, staff and students — is what's being seen at school, the parent said. "For an 11-year-old to not feel safe in an environment that's supposed to be teaching them skills for their lives ahead — that's too much for them to comprehend," the parent said, again to applause from the crowd.
"I think it's safe to say we've got seven people sitting around this table that are going to say this is probably priority one for the district," Board president Adam Holland said. "This needs to happen sooner rather than later, and we need to instill a sense of calmness that I don't think there's been in a while."
After the meeting, Heeringa said she was thankful for the support the board had shown.
"I feel that they are hearing us and that they are going to hold the district accountable to make sure that actions are taken," she said. "In the long run, it's just going to improve our district tenfold."