'This is our celebration:' Adoptions finalized for 13 children in Scott County on National Adoption Day

As an attorney and magistrate, Peter Gierut is well-versed in working with children and families through court processes, from gaining experiences in juvenile court to acting as guardian ad litem for a child to representing people through fostering and adoption. He is also on the Adoption Day planning committee and has helped families celebrate their adoptions with the community.

However, Gierut didn't step into the Scott County Courthouse on Saturday morning just to help with party planning or handling a court proceeding for a family — he and his husband, Thomas Lovejoy, came in with their three foster daughters to sign adoption papers of their own.

After getting married in April 2021, Gierut and Lovejoy decided they wanted to start a family and have been fostering their now-adopted daughters, ages 2, 2 and 4, seven months ago. The three girls clutched teddy bears in their hands as they sat in the courtroom, listening to District 7 Judge Meghan Corbin read off their new names.

"It's pretty well known that there's no such thing as a fostering to adopt, it's always fostering to reunify with the biological parents. In this case, the biological parents had their rights terminated, and they gave us the option to adopt if we wanted to," Gierut said. "And we of course said absolutely yes, because they're really very lovely. We're very lucky because that's not the way that the process normally works, so quickly."

The courthouse saw eight adoption proceedings for 13 children and celebrations from families, friends, volunteers and community members this National Adoption Day, ranging from infants and toddlers to teenagers and adoptees in their early 20s. Community organizations provided toys, activities and a crowd to cheer kids on throughout the morning.

The Adopted Closet, a DeWitt-based nonprofit store that raises money to cover the cost of adoptions for those in need, covered the legal fees and court costs for all the families adopting Saturday, founder Brittany Berrie announced during the event.

Christa Hefel, training and recruitment manager at Four Oaks Foster & Adoptive Family Connections, said they coordinated with the Department of Human Services to hold festivities throughout the state for National Adoption Day.

"Everybody comes together and doesn't expect this big party and celebration, and it makes it even 10 times more special for those families coming together to complete their adoption today," Hefel said. "I wish everybody's adoption could be a party every day of the year."

Judge Henry Latham said in remarks to the families gathered for their adoptions that in 2021, 1,088 children were waiting to be adopted in Iowa.

Adoption Day is the one day when people celebrate the fact that someone has lost their family, Hefel said, where that's due to death or their situation being deemed unsafe to stay in. Kids can react in different ways to being officially adopted, but for many, they've been with their guardians long enough that the adoption is just a confirmation of what they already knew — that they belong with their family.

"It's something that they'll remember for a long time for sure," Hefel said. "The understanding that there's more kids like them that are getting adopted into new families as well can be pretty special."

Ali Francois, 20, who was adopted Saturday alongside his brothers Marco, 18, and Rico, 16, by their aunt, Leana Owen, said it was heartwarming to see people in the community come out to cheer for them as they walked to the courtroom where their adoption would be finalized. It feels like a new chapter, he said, in his life and the life of his family.

The boys' grandmother, Gail Owen, couldn't help but tear up while speaking about their adoption. She wore a corsage on her wrist similar to the one on her daughter's and the boutonnieres worn by Ali, Marco, Rico and Leana's biological son, Manolo, 15. She now has four "forever grandsons," she said, and wished her husband were alive to see it.

"This is our celebration," Owen said. "It's official. We're going to be a family."