'This is what has to be done": From the picket line, striking Deere workers, local business, express worry, resolve

The man in the baseball cap nodded.

"I have to admit it, I took Wednesday off," the bald man said. "I called in sick. I just couldn't be there."

"Listen, the mood in that place was heavy — I don't blame you one bit," he said. "This is hard. I'd rather work. I like my job. But this is what has to be done."

It was the bald man's turn to nod.

"It's true. A few friends of mine told me I'm lucky. I said: 'Hell, I really love what I do. I want to be at work.' This isn't fun, and I'm afraid there are going to be sacrifices. I don't think people realize what this means to us."

The bald man and the man in the baseball cap checked their watches. It was 11:45 p.m. The bald man asked if the man in the baseball cap thought No Place Special would be open when their picket-line duty ended at 2 a.m. Friday.

"I wouldn't mind having one beer," the bald man said. "Just to relax, you know."

What if the strikes goes on?

Back at the place with the coldest cans in town, Patterson said Deere employees made the job "special."