'This is what I do. I work for every child': Moline nonprofit changes name to better reflect mission

EveryChild also provides community education classes, training and presentations for professionals and parents, as well as child treatment services like child therapy and a children's court advocacy program.

The topic of changing names has been coming up in casual conversation for years, Hendrickx said. In 2021, the nonprofit's board decided to put in the time and resources necessary to research the issue. They worked with a marketing group to test how their current name was being received and come up with new options.

"When you say to yourself, my name is Brooke Hendrickx and I am the director of development and communications of EveryChild, it just gives you chills. This is what I do. I work for every child," Hendrickx said.

The nonprofit has been known as the Child Abuse Council since 1995. Before that it was known as the Child Abuse Prevention and Services Council, and the Council on Children at Risk, according to the news release.

"Our goals haven’t changed — we’re here to help every child have the safe, healthy childhood they deserve," Mark Mathews, EveryChild’s executive director, said in the release. "Our new name will take that mission further by putting a more welcoming and inclusive face out in the community and giving us more opportunities to do the things we’re already doing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.