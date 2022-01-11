'This is what I do. I work for every child': Moline nonprofit changes name to better reflect mission

The Moline nonprofit known as the Child Abuse Council has announced it is changing its name to EveryChild as part of a rebranding initiative.
Brooke Hendrickx, the organization's director of development and communications, said the name Child Abuse Council often caused confusion about what services the nonprofit offered. The organization provides services and programs that can help children in all situations, but Hendrickx said that families who hadn't experienced abuse were sometimes confused about why the services were being offered by an organization called Child Abuse Council.
"Our mission is to keep kids safe. We can do that by preventing child abuse and reducing risk by building up professionals in our community and building up parents, especially giving them the resources and the tools they need to overcome any potential risk factors," Hendrickx said.
Some of the programs offered by EveryChild include Second Step, which works with preschools to provide information to teachers, parents and children about how to stay safe and prevent child sex abuse; Basic Training for New Dads, which helps new fathers prepare for the birth of a child; and Healthy Families home visiting and Community Doula services, which support parents before, during and after childbirth, according to a news release from the nonprofit.
EveryChild also provides community education classes, training and presentations for professionals and parents, as well as child treatment services like child therapy and a children's court advocacy program.
The topic of changing names has been coming up in casual conversation for years, Hendrickx said. In 2021, the nonprofit's board decided to put in the time and resources necessary to research the issue. They worked with a marketing group to test how their current name was being received and come up with new options.
"When you say to yourself, my name is Brooke Hendrickx and I am the director of development and communications of EveryChild, it just gives you chills. This is what I do. I work for every child," Hendrickx said.
The nonprofit has been known as the Child Abuse Council since 1995. Before that it was known as the Child Abuse Prevention and Services Council, and the Council on Children at Risk, according to the news release.
"Our goals haven’t changed — we’re here to help every child have the safe, healthy childhood they deserve," Mark Mathews, EveryChild’s executive director, said in the release. "Our new name will take that mission further by putting a more welcoming and inclusive face out in the community and giving us more opportunities to do the things we’re already doing."