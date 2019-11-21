“This puts Davenport on the map”: In big win for local tourism, Viking Cruises coming to Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Under the agreement, Davenport retains the right to allow other cruise operators to dock, though Viking will have first priority of dates.

“I want to be very clear: They will not take over the park,” said Steve Ahrens, executive officer of the Riverfront Improvement Commission. “It’s less than a third of the length of the wall.”

The city can also terminate the agreement if Viking does not dock at least eight times during an annual cruise season, except for reasons outside of the company's control, such as poor river conditions.

This week the city of Burlington, Iowa, announced a two-year agreement in which Viking ships will be able to dock 30 times between July of 2022 and October 2023. That comes 10 months after Viking signed an agreement Hannibal, Mo., the hometown of Mark Twain, for docking on its riverfront.

Davenport officials have tried to woo Viking for years. A deal seemed imminent in early 2015 when Mayor Bill Gluba announced that he had been working with Viking consultants toward an agreement to dock downtown.