'This race is wide open': Qualifying for next DNC debate, Tom Steyer sees path to victory through Iowa

To his supporters, Steyer is the best candidate to take on President Donald Trump because he has both a history of progressive advocacy and a successful business background.

That business background — and its resulting massive fortune — has also irked critics who claim he’s buying his way into the primary process.

From July through September, Steyer spent $47.6 million of his own money on his campaign, according to campaign finance filings from the Federal Election Commission.

As the founder of NextGen America, a progressive policy group and political action committee (PAC), Steyer has devoted millions of dollars to liberal causes.

One of his top issues is climate change. His ambitious climate plan calls for the U.S. to transition to 100% clean energy by 2045 as well as to put $2 trillion in federal funding over 10 years toward “climate-smart” infrastructure.