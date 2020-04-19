THIS WEEK IN COVID-19: Students won't return to classrooms, an outbreak at a Louisa County food processing plant

Illinois and Iowa students will not return to traditional classrooms this year; a local restaurant legend died of COVID-19, and a nearby food processing plant had an outbreak of cases. Those were among the top stories as the fight to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, entered its fifth week in the Quad-Cities.
Friday, April 10
Scott County had 99 positive cases of COVID-19 with one death. Rock Island County has 97 positive cases with three deaths.
Iowa public health officials issued an emergency order for supplies of personal protective equipment designed to help hospitals, clinics and other health-care providers.
Niabi Zoo was slated to open, but due to COVID-19, could not. All animals are free of the coronavirus, Lee Jackson, zoo director, said, and are showing no symptoms.
A Kahl Home resident tested positive, family members revealed after getting the word Friday. The Davenport facility later revealed two workers had tested positive. Long-term care facilities continued to adjust to federal directives, the most basic of which is allowing no outside visitors.
The city of Moline approved COVID-19 plans if an employee tests positive. UTHS officials said its web-based learning is going OK, as students and teachers adjust. Public schools in Illinois were required recently to go to web-based learning while students are not in school. Scott County announced it would reduce its polling places from 63 to 23 in an effort to combat COVID-19 for the June primary.
COVID-19 and the I-74 bridge construction teamed up to claim an unusual victim — the Bass Street Chop House — which had been open for 14 years. It officially closed April 18.
HNI Corporation in Muscatine announced it is making PPE such as face coverings and protective gowns in factories in three states, including Iowa.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state will begin targeting communities of color, for testing. Officials say those communities disproportionately suffer from COVID-19. State officials said Illinois had awarded $14 million in grants to help700 bars, restaurants and hotels as part of the Hospitality Emergency Grant Program.
Government money aimed at helping businesses financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic began coming to some Scott County businesses from the state of Iowa. Seventy-five small businesses were awarded grants totaling $1.5 million.
Saturday, April 11
There were now more than 200 people testing positive in the Quad-Cities, 111 from Scott County and 104 from Rock Island County, with four dead in the two counties.
Area hospitals say they are prepared if they have to make the ultimate ethics decision — who gets a chance at surviving — if the hospitals become too crowded or there is not enough equipment to care for COVID-19 victims on things such as ventilators. But officials said the hospital systems are well enough prepared they won’t have to make such decisions.
Illinois announced Saturday that it is offering mental and telehealth support throughout the state for people coping with the disease physically or mentally.
Sunday, April 12
A fourth person died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, it was announced.The patient was a man in his 50s being treated at a local hospital. Rock Island County had 129 positive cases and Scott County 115, Muscatine County 96.
Some Iowa City schools turned on stadium lights to honor everyone’s effort against COVID-19, including athletes and seniors in high school. The movement is nationwide, and came to Rock Island by week's end.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state could soon reach its peak of cases. By Sunday, Illinois had almost 21,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and 720 dead from the virus.
Iowa reported seven more deaths, bringing the total loss to 41. Eighteen were from Linn County,where there had been outbreaks in nursing homes. The total of positive cases reached 1,587.
Monday, April 13
The Des Moines Public Schools announced they would not return for in-person classes this year. By week's end, Gov. Kim Reynolds had announced all Iowa schools would do the same.
Davenport, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf were confronting prolonged school closures but not in the same way. Davenport chose voluntary enrichment opportunities, one of three choices districts are given by the state. No credit nor grades can be given in such cases.
American Rivers suggested the Corps of Engineers be put in charge of flood fighting locally since many flood fighters are volunteers and things like social distancing needs to be supervised.
The Q-C area is still short on isolation gowns, though masks are becoming more available, emergency management officials said.
Rock Island approved $250,000 in grants for small businesses as relief from the business impacts of COVID-19.
There were no cases of COVID-19 in the Scott County jail, though six inmates were being isolated as a precaution.
Flights continue at the Quad-City International Airport, though there are fewer of them, especially to vacation destinations, airport officials say.
Illinois researchers at the University of Chicago’s medical system are studying if the use of plasma removed from recovered COVID-19 patients can be used to fight the disease.
Tuesday, April 14
Drive-up food pantries are doing a brisk business helping those in need of food at both Quad-City malls. To service them safely, the pantries were using a zero contact system, according to Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank.
There were 86 new COVID-19 positive cases at Tyson Foods’ processing plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County. The outbreak gave Iowa its largest one-day total of 189 new cases. Last week, the plant had 24 confirmed cases. Reynolds said more testing was being done there.
Scott County had its second COVID-19 related death. There were 124 positive cases in Scott County, compared to 160 in Rock Island County with four deaths. Illinois had 868 deaths and 23,247 positive cases. Iowa has 1,899 cases and 49 deaths.
St. Ambrose University and Augustana College are refunding millions to students who are no longer on campus. Augustana was refunding $4 million; St. Ambrose $2 million. Many college students never went back to campus after spring break, and were being refunded room and board fees.
Arconic reported three more cases of COVID-19 at its Davenport Works, bringing its cases to seven.
Pressure is being alleviated on the healthcare system in Illinois as the case count stabilized. The percentage of ventilators and intensive care beds in use have remained relatively flat since last week. COVID-19 cases were doubling every two days on March 22; now it’s every 5.5 days.
Wednesday, April 15
The Quad-City International Airport will receive more than $8 million from the federal CARES Act.
Rock Island and Scott County Health Department officials warned Quad-Citians this is no time to go back to normal. Scott County reported five new cases for a total of 129 while Rock Island County added 20 and now has 180.
Two workers at Tyson Foods pork plant in Columbus Junction in Louisa County died as a result of COVID-19, which had infected 166 workers at the plant. Gov. Kim Reynolds said testing of the plant’s 1,400 workers continues.
Illinois is expecting its budget to come up as much as $2.7 billion short due to the lost revenues caused by COVID-19 according to the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget. Revenues alone are expected to come $4.6 billion short. The budget gap could be $6.2 billion, Pritzker warned.
Rock Island County is also expecting a drop in tax revenues, the county board learned Wednesday. The losses are due to lost sales tax because of COVID-19 because of the closure of so many businesses, the county treasurer told the board.
Geneseo swore in its new mayor and alderman remotely at a virtual meeting due to COVID-19.
A total of 17 volunteers at the Humane Society of Scott County make sure that shelter dogs are not forgotten during the COVID-19 crisis by walking the dogs, all the while following CDC guidelines and social distancing.
A second round of grants, made possible by donations to the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund at the Quad-City Foundation will aid 21 Quad City non-profits, it was announced Wednesday. A total of $240,370 was granted this week from the fund. The grants were announced Tuesday, and now total $565,772 from the Disaster Recovery Fund.
Thursday, April 16
The Filling Station in Davenport lost its owner, Don “Donny” Wachal, who died after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 16.
Agricultural communities and small towns were hurting long before the coronavirus pandemic, but there is fear that though less densely populated, rural America is older, sicker and farther from healthcare.
United Steelworkers Local 105 at Arconic reported Bruce Plumb, a worker at the Davenport facility, died from COVID-19 complications. Company officials confirmed a worker had died.
In the Quad-Cities, COVID-19 cases totaled 347 in Scott and Rock Island counties combined with six deaths, four in Rock Island County.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation, continuing the state emergency health proclamation for Region 6 in northeast Iowa. It includes hard-hit Linn County. Rather than having a statewide shelter-at-home order, Reynolds had said she would "dial up or dial down" on restrictions by region. But she stopped short of calling for a shelter-at-home order for Linn County.
Reynolds did not join a bipartisan group of seven Midwest governors, including Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker, who plan to coordinate reopening their state’s economies. Pritzker said Reynolds declined to be included. Reynolds, when asked about the decision, spoke about speaking with governors in the Dakotas and Nebraska instead.
The Hotel Blackhawk has opened up its hotel to first responders and health care workers as a free safe haven to stay at from April 20-May 14.
Iowa gambling numbers continued to tumble. Monthly sporting handles which were climbing above $60 million plunged to nearly 19.6 million last month, or a third of what was generated in February.
Landmark Illinois is offering grants to other nonprofits in Illinois that have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Also, Delta Dental of Illinois is committing $1.5 million to help ensure Illinoisans receive vital health services during the pandemic. That includes pledging $500,000 to the Illinois State Dental Society Foundation and $1 million in an emergency grants program to federally qualified health centers in the state.
Unemployment claims contnued to skyrocket. Dr. Kenneth Kriz, a professor and economist at the University of Illinois-Springfield, said he would anticipate unemployment to climb 10-15%.
Despite the job losses, Paul Rumler, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said 75% of member businesses are still operating in some fashion.
There was good news as the week ended, with The PGA announcing the 50th John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis was a go for its original dates, July 6-12. It may be the first tournament of the season to be played with fans in the gallery.
Pritzker announced the state has eliminated supply chain problems as they relate to viral transport medium and swabs. Illinois also announced that has partnered with Thermo Fisher to help improve testing capacities at the health department labs and across the state.
Friday, April 17
A week ago, both counties had fewer than 100 positive cases each. By Friday, Rock Island County's case count stood at 214. Sott County had a total of 155.
Iowa had 64 deaths and 2,332 positive cases in 82 counties. Illinois had 27,575 cases and 1,134 deaths.
The governors announced Friday that K-12 students would not return to classrooms this academic year. Spring sports were also canceled.
