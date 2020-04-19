THIS WEEK IN COVID-19: Students won't return to classrooms, an outbreak at a Louisa County food processing plant

American Rivers suggested the Corps of Engineers be put in charge of flood fighting locally since many flood fighters are volunteers and things like social distancing needs to be supervised.

The Q-C area is still short on isolation gowns, though masks are becoming more available, emergency management officials said.

Rock Island approved $250,000 in grants for small businesses as relief from the business impacts of COVID-19.

There were no cases of COVID-19 in the Scott County jail, though six inmates were being isolated as a precaution.

Flights continue at the Quad-City International Airport, though there are fewer of them, especially to vacation destinations, airport officials say.

Illinois researchers at the University of Chicago’s medical system are studying if the use of plasma removed from recovered COVID-19 patients can be used to fight the disease.

Tuesday, April 14

Drive-up food pantries are doing a brisk business helping those in need of food at both Quad-City malls. To service them safely, the pantries were using a zero contact system, according to Mike Miller, president and CEO of the River Bend Foodbank.