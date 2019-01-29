Roof collapses and severe leaking are the type of horror stories homeowners could face later, as ice thaws, according to local roofing contractors.
Yet, unless there's an emergency — such as a fallen tree on a house — contractors suggest waiting for the weather conditions to improve.
It's way too cold to risk anyone's safety and health, said Paul Wirtala, owner of Old Reliable Roofing, of Bettendorf. He says he always suggests homeowners wait for the weather to improve before risking the safety of work crews.
Dave Griffin, co-owner of Midwest Complete Construction, of Rock Island, agrees.
"We won't put a guy out there in that," Griffin said. "Our guys are working inside. We don't want guys out there in these conditions."
Both contractors expect their telephones will be busy, though, when the area starts to thaw out — maybe as early as next week when temperatures are expected to climb dramatically.
Griffin said temperatures needed to be around 29 to 30 degrees before he would send crews out, unless there is a severe emergency such as a tree crashed into a home.
Several roofing company representatives couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment. As temperatures dropped toward zero, Midwest Construction representative Travis Hodges spent part of his day putting metal skirting around a house he was siding, although he didn't go up to the roof.
Bills don't stop coming in, Hodges said, while explaining why he was at a job site Tuesday.
When winds are 30 to 40 miles an hour and temperatures turn dangerously frigid, Midwest workers don't risk doing roof work, Griffin said.
Wirtala advises people to call first, and they'll take care of whatever the problem is as soon as they can. Ice dams caused by melting snow are the biggest problem homeowners face, according to Griffin and Wirtala.
Thaw-outs are part of the solution, Wirtala said. An average-sized home could require two or three workers to shovel snow off roofs and remove icicles, work that Wirtala estimated would cost about $150-$200 for most roofs.
Midwest charges $50 an hour to shovel snow from roofs, Griffin said, so it costs about $300 for a standard house.
When temperatures reach 29 to 40 degrees next week, melting will start in earnest, Wirtala said.
Both men stressed the need to improve insulation and ventilation before melting begins. They also advised homeowners to contact Mid-American Energy for energy audits.
Horror stories of roof collapses and serious leaks are the most drastic of cases, Griffin said. They strongly advised hiring a professional contractor to deal with any problems.