Technically speaking

Part of Precinct B12 in the hall area and the rest met in the assigned room at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers so the group was split in half. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 16mm Exposure: 1/320 sec; f/3.2; ISO 6400 Manual; Evaluative metering