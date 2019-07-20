{{featured_button_text}}

Technically speaking 

Clutching its prey a Red-tailed Hawk fly's along Duck Creek near Oakbrook Dr in Bettendorf July 12, 2019. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L USM Exposure: 1/800 sec; f/3.5; ISO 5000 Manual; Spot metering

--Kevin Schmidt

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags