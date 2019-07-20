Technically speaking
Clutching its prey a Red-tailed Hawk fly's along Duck Creek near Oakbrook Dr in Bettendorf July 12, 2019. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L USM Exposure: 1/800 sec; f/3.5; ISO 5000 Manual; Spot metering
--Kevin Schmidt
Clutching its prey a Red-tailed Hawk fly's along Duck Creek near Oakbrook Dr in Bettendorf July 12, 2019. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L USM Exposure: 1/800 sec; f/3.5; ISO 5000 Manual; Spot metering
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
--Kevin Schmidt
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.