Technically speaking
A "Butterbeer" which will be one of the featured drinks on November 23rd in celebration of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra concert “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”. The establishment at 221 Brady St. in Davenport, Iowa will be transformed into the the "Leaky Cauldron", a popular wizarding pub and inn featured in the Harry Potter books. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF100mm f/2.8 Macro USM Exposure: 1/250 sec; f/6.3; ISO 1000 Manual; Evaluative metering
--Kevin Schmidt
