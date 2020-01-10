This week's outtakes from Quad-City Times photographers
This week's outtakes from Quad-City Times photographers

Technically speaking 

Roy Porter looks through his computer at home in his Davenport, Iowa, apartment Friday, January 3, 2020. Porter is the last living firefighter to battle the fire at St. Elizabeth’s psychiatric facility for women in Davenport on Jan. 7, 1950. The fire took the lives of 41 women and remains the third-worst hospital fire in U.S. history. Camera: Canon EOS 5D Mark III Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 20 mm Exposure: 1/200 sec; f/4.5; ISO 5000 Manual; Evaluative metering

— Kevin E. Schmidt

 

