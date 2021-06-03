This weekend: A new Pride event comes to Bass Street Landing in Moline

Since the organization provides health care and other health services, it had the resources to hold an event safely, Mitchell said. Masks will be distributed throughout the weekend, and social distancing will be encouraged.

For many of the young adults utilizing Clock, Inc.’s programming, this will be their first Pride.

Executive Director Chase Norris said a lot of the youth who will participate in the organization’s youth drag workshop and performance at Pride at Bass Street Landing found the organization after 2019 Pride and didn’t have a chance to celebrate Pride in-person in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The youth drag performance is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.

“Where this year is still not what typically the Quad-Cities does and what our standard Pride fests are, the fact that we're able to do something is huge,” Norris said. “So they're very excited that either they get to perform or they get to see their friends performing, and just that things are opening up.”

