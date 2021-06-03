This weekend: A new Pride event comes to Bass Street Landing in Moline

While LGBTQ+ Pride Month won’t be celebrated as normal this June, The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting an event to bring members of the LGBTQ+ community together after more than a year of isolation.
Pride at Bass Street Landing will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Bass Street Landing Plaza, off 17th Street in Moline. The two-day celebration will include drag performances, live music and educational seminars, and is free and family-friendly.
Drag performer Ginger Snaps is the emcee and host of the drag performances, and performers include Milange Cavalli, Dementia Jaide, Logan Blewz, Lyrica Simone, Decevia Mann, Bentley Balenciaga and Barbara Bush Light.
The Project also will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and free HIV/STD testing from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in partnership with the Rock Island County Health Department.
“We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Rock Island County Health Department, you know, to help folks get vaccinated, and it just made sense to do something like this during Pride when there's already going to be people around,” The Project Marketing and Communications Director Tyler Mitchell said. “That's something that we're very excited about."
The death of Joyce Wiley in June was a wake-up call to members of the Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community and their allies.
Mitchell said The Project began discussions about hosting a Pride event in the spring, after Pridefest was canceled by the pandemic. Quad Cities Fall Pride is set for Sept. 10 and 11.
Since the organization provides health care and other health services, it had the resources to hold an event safely, Mitchell said. Masks will be distributed throughout the weekend, and social distancing will be encouraged.
For many of the young adults utilizing Clock, Inc.’s programming, this will be their first Pride.
Executive Director Chase Norris said a lot of the youth who will participate in the organization’s youth drag workshop and performance at Pride at Bass Street Landing found the organization after 2019 Pride and didn’t have a chance to celebrate Pride in-person in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The youth drag performance is set for 4 p.m. Saturday.
“Where this year is still not what typically the Quad-Cities does and what our standard Pride fests are, the fact that we're able to do something is huge,” Norris said. “So they're very excited that either they get to perform or they get to see their friends performing, and just that things are opening up.”
In March of 2000, the Davenport City Council became the first governmental body in the Quad-Cities to pass an ordinance banning discrimination…
The isolation brought about by the pandemic has been hard on everyone, Mitchell said, but it has been especially hard on the LGBTQ+ community, as it can be harder to connect with others in the same area. Norris said many of the young adults he’s worked with go to different schools and couldn’t see each other in person.