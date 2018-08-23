The excitement mounted as Grant Wood Elementary students rushed to their new classrooms during the first-day of classes at the new school in Bettendorf Thursday morning.
"This whole place is amazing!" third-grader Javon Barrette exclaimed several times as he walked around the building before classes started.
The new 62,500 square-foot, $13.7 million building will house approximately 400 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade. The design includes large classrooms, breakout areas, a learning staircase and spaces for small group work and adult learning. It replaces the former Grant Wood Elementary, a 37,000 square-foot structure built in 1960.