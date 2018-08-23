Try 1 month for 99¢

The excitement mounted as Grant Wood Elementary students rushed to their new classrooms during the first-day of classes at the new school in Bettendorf Thursday morning.

Second-grader Blake Brunat gave a two thumbs up as he poses for a photo outside the new Grant Wood Elementary School in Bettendorf, Iowa Thursday, August 23, 2018.

"This whole place is amazing!" third-grader Javon Barrette exclaimed several times as he walked around the building before classes started.

Students race down the stairs towards their classrooms during the first day of classes at Grant Wood Elementary School Thursday, August 23, 2018.

The new 62,500 square-foot, $13.7 million building will house approximately 400 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade. The design includes large classrooms, breakout areas, a learning staircase and spaces for small group work and adult learning. It replaces the former Grant Wood Elementary, a 37,000 square-foot structure built in 1960.

