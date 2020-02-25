‘This will be distinctively Davenport’: Aldermen to vote on 'destination play area' plan for riverfront

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed RFQ has two phases. First, the Task Force — which includes representatives from City Council, Davenport Community School District, the Riverfront Improvement Commission, and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, among others — would evaluate submissions from consultant teams interested in designing the play area.

Three finalists will advance to a design competition, in which they'll be paid $20,000 each to submit constructable plans. The process will incorporate feedback and revisions so the city can “build in the stuff we want” into the final design, Gripp said. The winning team will develop their idea into a contract with the city, with the goal of breaking ground in Spring 2022.

The project has been moored by four guiding principles: universality, to create a "special place that transcends cultures, ethnicity, income level, gender" and other factors; uniquely Davenport; a broad appeal to become "THE regional destination for recreational use"; and a resilient design that can withstand flooding. An “integrated flood resilient design” is the first of 10 design elements listed.

Flooding isn’t the only concern. The Canadian Pacific Railroad divides the Main Street Landing area, forming the northern rim of the planned destination play area site.