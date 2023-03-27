Mike Sedam has driven Pettibone Avenue in Muscatine hundreds of times. But Feb. 26 was different.

"I don't remember the whole incident because the injury pretty much blanked me out," the 41-year-old said.

What Sedam can't recall is about 6:15 that morning, driving to a Muscatine job site. It was raining, the fog was thick and an endloader was in front of him. Somehow, his vehicle wound up under one of the machine's tires.

The whole roof on his vehicle collapsed, crushing his skull. He was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine.

"The only thing I remember is waking up next to her," Sedam said, motioning to his wife, Jessica.

She was at her third-shift job when she received a Facebook message from one of her husband's coworkers, sending along a phone number for his boss, whom she was urged to call right away.

"I left work and headed there, but I had no idea how bad it was. All they said was 'car accident,' " she said.

On the way, she called her husband's boss, who handed the phone off to the nurse. The nurse warned her that Mike was in critical condition and wanted to prepare her.

"I just couldn't believe it," she said. "I wanted it to not be happening."

The hospital team in Muscatine wanted to transport Sedam to Iowa City by helicopter, but the weather had worsened as the day went on. Instead, he was taken by ambulance and rushed into surgery.

One month after suffering a traumatic brain injury (TBI), the rural Milan iron worker has gained most of his skills back. His memory still is recovering, but the physical, occupational and speech therapy he's getting through the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute is bringing him back.

"When I saw him in Muscatine, I wasn't even sure he would make it at all," Jessica Sedam said. "It's a miracle."

He sat beside her in a chair at the rehab institute on Friday. His brown boots were covered by a pair of well-worn jeans. In his lap was a white construction helmet with straps. He's required to wear it when walking to prevent injury in case of a fall. When he's wearing it, his scars are hardly visible.

Tattoos line the backs of his hands, which were covered by a grey sweatshirt. On his chest was a green and blue ribbon his sister made for him. The green represents brain injury awareness and the blue TBI awareness. His wife wore one to match.

March has always been important to the couple — their anniversary is March 17. But now, it has a whole new meaning.

"This will be forever with us," Sedam said.

While he doesn't remember much about the crash, he said it feels as if he's living in a movie. Hearing what happened to him and reading the reports still are surreal. When he wakes up in the morning, though, he reaches up to touch the scar on the left side of his head. It's his reminder of the crash and of his will to survive.

"I don't remember what they gave me for chances, but it wasn't great," he said. "But here I am now."

Sedam was released from Iowa City and moved to the rehab institute on March 1. During his weeklong stay, he was able to visit with family and even his puppy.

"I felt great here," he said. "I went from the University of Iowa, where I was limited to my bed, and then I came here."

In Moline, he was one of the youngest people in the center and helped others recovering from their injuries. The ability to be up and moving boosted his spirits.

"Being here in the Quad-Cities is great," he said. "I'm a union ironworker. We built this place. That's been the best part of my healing process."

While in rehab, he worked with Ryan Heuer, director of therapy operations. He said the institute took in people ages 16 and older. While the most common affliction people are recovering from is a stroke, he said, brain injuries are not uncommon.

According to the Brain Injury Association of America, nearly 2.8 million Americans sustain a TBI annually.

Staff worked with Sedam on everything from walking and running to daily tasks, such as showering and eating. Raising awareness for brain injuries is important for safety, but it's also for celebrating people who have overcome the unthinkable, Heuer said.

"Mike's a good example. If people bump into him in the streets, they'd have no idea the obstacles he's overcome," he said.

A CT scan is scheduled soon and will determine when he can have another surgery. He's hoping to be back to work soon after. For now, he's happy to be recovering at home.

When he was being released from Iowa City, staff wanted to put him in a rehab institute in the area. Instead, he asked to go back to the Quad-Cities. He had a special connection to the rehab building.

"Can I go home somewhere?" he asked. "I know who built that."