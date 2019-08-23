A local dog is about to hit the big time.
Luna, a Belgian Malinois from Moline, will appear on ESPN2 Saturday as part of the inaugural AKC Agility Premier Cup presented by EEM.
The agility competition, in which dogs navigate an obstacle course, was held in April in New York.
Spoiler alert: Luna won second place in the 24-inch division, which means she had to jump hurdles of that height.
“It was a spectacular event,” said Luna’s owner, Shane Miller, of Moline.
Miller got Luna in April 2011, when she was 8 weeks old. The two have been training ever since.
Miller said he had not been overseas before owning Luna. Since 2014, he and 8-year-old Luna have traveled the world for international contests — including visits to Hungary, Germany, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands — to compete at the highest levels of agility contests.
When she was a puppy, Luna needed 12 to 15 hours of training a week, Miller said. As she has gotten older, the training has required significantly less time, as they focus on maintaining already-learned skills rather than learning new things.
The American Kennel Club Agility Premier Cup will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 as part of ESPN's Dog Day, six hours of programming along with a live show on the ESPN app to celebrate National Dog Day, which falls on Aug. 26.
Miller himself does not have cable, and he joked that he didn’t know if he’d watch the competition.
“I’ll figure out a way,” he said.