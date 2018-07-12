100 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 2, 1918 -- ASK BETTENDORF WOMEN TO MEET AT LOCAL CLUB
Members of the Bettendorf Red Cross society are requested to assemble at the Davenport Commercial club Thursday morning at 9 o'clock to form for the big holiday parade. Mothers and fathers are also requested to meet there. Autos will be provided to take the parents of soldiers to the club while others will leave Bettendorf on the 8:15 car.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 13, 1943 -- Boom in Bettendorf Dog Population? It May Just Be Notices
City Clerk Walter J. Bleuer's records indicate a boom in the dog population of Bettendorf. On the other hand, the increase in registrations may just be due to the issuance of tax notices for the first time in recent years to those reported to own dogs. There have been 155 licensed this year by comparison with 65 a year ago. The fee is $1 for males and spayed females, and $2 for females.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 16, 1968 -- Bulldogs and Knights Advance In Tourney
MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Bettendorf and Davenport Assumption squeezed past first-round foes in a sectional baseball tournament Monday night. The Bulldogs edged Bennett 2-1 and the Knights escaped Durant 3-1.
25 Years Ago
Thursday, July 29, 1993 -- Bettendorf Band Plays Friday
The Bettendorf Park Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bill Bowe Band Shell at Middle Park in Bettendorf. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Pleasant Valley High School. Proceeds from the "Direct the Band" will go to flood relief.