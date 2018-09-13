Try 1 month for 99¢
WAR CHEST WORKERS
Monday, Sept. 13, 1943 -- WAR CHEST WORKERS

Bettendorf ward leaders in the United War and Community Chest campaign, which will be held Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, are shown here. In the front row (left to right) are: Mrs. George R. Helble, assistant leader for Bettendorf, and Mrs. L. H. Riggle, First ward leader. In the rear row are: Mrs. W. S. McLamarrah, Second ward leader and Mrs. Arthur C. Schlosser, Third ward leader. Mrs. A. P. Leckington, Bettendorf, leader was not present when the picture was taken.

 Davenport Democrat and Leader

100 Years Ago

Friday, Sept. 13, 1918 -- SHOP WORKMAN LOSES LIMB IN ACCIDENT, DIES | Roy Sturm Is Victim; Only Brother Lost Leg Three Years Ago.

By a queer trick of fate Roy Sturm, 1545 West Sixth street, died at a local hospital this morning following an accident similar to one in which his only brother, Louis Sturm, lost his right limb about three years ago.

The dead man was struck by a crane while at work in the Bettendorf shops last Monday. His left leg was almost severed between the knee and the ankle, and he was badly bruised and torn.

75 Years Ago

50 Years Ago

Friday, Sept. 13, 1968 -- Bettendorf Maps Fair Housing Law

The city of Bettendorf's fair housing ordinance, as well as human rights commission to administer, is nearing reality.

City officials are mapping the new law and it is expected to be ready for public reading at the regular meeting of the City Council Sept. 24.

25 Years Ago

Monday, Sept. 13, 1993

MISSISSIPPI ATHLETIC BOYS GOLF CAPSULES

Bettendorf

Coach: Terry Paustian

1992 record: 2nd in MAC tourney

Returning letter winners: Chad Funderburk, sr.; Kevin Kilstrom, sr., Jeff Bush, soph., Aric Wouters, soph.

Promising newcomers: Corey Oulette, soph., Anthony McQuay, soph.

Coach Paustian's comments: "We have two seasoned veterans in Kilstrom and Funderburk. The rest of the squad is inexperienced and/or very young."

1993 schedule: Sept. 14, Clinton, 16, North Scott; 27, Dubuque Wahlert, Pleasant Valley; Oct. 1, at West, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5, MAC Tourney at Emeis; 7, at North Scott, Pleasant Valley; 12, district tourneys at sites to be determined; 15-16, state tourney at sites to be determined.

