100 Years Ago
Friday, Sept. 13, 1918 -- SHOP WORKMAN LOSES LIMB IN ACCIDENT, DIES | Roy Sturm Is Victim; Only Brother Lost Leg Three Years Ago.
By a queer trick of fate Roy Sturm, 1545 West Sixth street, died at a local hospital this morning following an accident similar to one in which his only brother, Louis Sturm, lost his right limb about three years ago.
The dead man was struck by a crane while at work in the Bettendorf shops last Monday. His left leg was almost severed between the knee and the ankle, and he was badly bruised and torn.
75 Years Ago
Monday, Sept. 13, 1943 -- WAR CHEST WORKERS
Bettendorf ward leaders in the United War and Community Chest campaign, which will be held Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, are shown here. In the front row (left to right) are: Mrs. George R. Helble, assistant leader for Bettendorf, and Mrs. L. H. Riggle, First ward leader. In the rear row are: Mrs. W. S. McLamarrah, Second ward leader and Mrs. Arthur C. Schlosser, Third ward leader. Mrs. A. P. Leckington, Bettendorf, leader was not present when the picture was taken.
50 Years Ago
Friday, Sept. 13, 1968 -- Bettendorf Maps Fair Housing Law
The city of Bettendorf's fair housing ordinance, as well as human rights commission to administer, is nearing reality.
City officials are mapping the new law and it is expected to be ready for public reading at the regular meeting of the City Council Sept. 24.
25 Years Ago
Monday, Sept. 13, 1993
MISSISSIPPI ATHLETIC BOYS GOLF CAPSULES
Bettendorf
Coach: Terry Paustian
1992 record: 2nd in MAC tourney
Returning letter winners: Chad Funderburk, sr.; Kevin Kilstrom, sr., Jeff Bush, soph., Aric Wouters, soph.
Promising newcomers: Corey Oulette, soph., Anthony McQuay, soph.
Coach Paustian's comments: "We have two seasoned veterans in Kilstrom and Funderburk. The rest of the squad is inexperienced and/or very young."
1993 schedule: Sept. 14, Clinton, 16, North Scott; 27, Dubuque Wahlert, Pleasant Valley; Oct. 1, at West, Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 5, MAC Tourney at Emeis; 7, at North Scott, Pleasant Valley; 12, district tourneys at sites to be determined; 15-16, state tourney at sites to be determined.