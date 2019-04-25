100 years ago
Friday, April 25, 1919 -- Was Accommodating Strangers
George Karton, Bettendorf, told the court that he was bringing booze into Iowa for five strangers when arrested.
The court suggested that proof of "this remarkable story" be produced before sentence was imposed.
75 years ago
Tuesday, April 25, 1944 -- HARVESTER AWARD TO GET SAFETY AWARD SUNDAY | Presentation Program Takes Place at Masonic Temple in Evening
Officials of International Harvester Co. from general offices in Chicago will be present for the formal presentation of a 1943 safety award to the Tank Arsenal Works at Bettendorf, which takes place at the Masonic temple in Davenport Sunday night.
50 years ago
Friday, April 25, 1969 -- New Guild: A blueprint for the future | Stars In Their Eyes For Art Gallery
Mrs. William Runge, Bettendorf, a Friends of Art director, has been a "den mother" of sorts for the organization of the new Gallery Guild.
25 years ago
Monday, April 25, 1994 -- Share your memories of schoolhouse days
The romanticism of the one-room schoolhouse is something musician and historian Cecil Fletcher of LeClaire understands.
Fletcher has moved the 1877 Pleasant Hill one-room schoolhouse onto his land, next to McCarty Creek, so today's children can recreate the experience of his first school, the old Shake Rag School. Apparently the school didn't have a bell and the teacher called the pupils by shaking a rag out the window.