100 Years Ago
Thursday, Aug. 22, 1918 -- PREPARE FOR COUNTRY FAIR
The Bettendorf branch of the Red Cross held an enthusiastic meeting last evening in the Red Cross rooms for the purpose of making arrangements for its part in the Red Cross country fair which will be held Wednesday afternoon and evening, Aug. 28. Every branch is to have a country store and the plans for Bettendorf's share in this project were completed last night. The members of the Junior Red Cross will act as solicitors and a complete canvass of the town will be made for commodities. A large number of articles have already been promised for the cause.
75 Years Ago
Monday, Aug. 23, 1943 -- Ordnance Steel Payroll for 16 Months Over $5,000,000
One of the unsung industries in the Quad-city area is the Ordnance Steel Foundry Co. foundry plant, now remodeled into a highly efficient war plant. The concern has 1,400 employees. It has paid out more than $5,000,000 in wages in the past 16 months. More than 30,000 tons of castings have been turned out thus far at the plant, which is valued at $3,250,000, and is one of the few war plants operated entirely by private industry.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, Aug. 4, 1968 -- New And Old | A Bettendorf Poet And Her Fine Style
"Behind The Looking Glass" by Cosette Middleton, The Golden Quill Press, 79 pages $4. Never call Cosette Middleton a "poetess," for this Bettendorf woman is not given to girlish rhapsodies such as the label implies. An occasional wry whimsey or a lyric burst is the greatest indulgence she allows herself in her unceasing making of poems.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, Aug. 4, 1993 -- Council blocks police liaison | 3-3 vote stops proposal to put an officer in Bettendorf High School
A proposal to establish a police liaison officer at Bettendorf High School was dealt a setback Tuesday by the Bettendorf City Council. The council failed to pass a resolution that would have established the school-city project. The final vote was 3-3, with Alderman Tom McCutcheon, At-large, abstaining. Four votes were needed for it to pass.