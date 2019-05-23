100 years ago
Friday, May 23, 1919 -- CARNIVAL AT BETTENDORF
Efforts to show in Davenport unavailing, Bettendorf promises to be the carnival city of the community during the coming summer. The Brundage Carnival Co., has signed up with the Bettendorf authorities and will show in that town the first week in June under the auspices of the Bettendorf Volunteer Firemen's association. M. T. Clark, general agent, was in Bettendorf yesterday and signed up for the engagement.
75 years ago
Tuesday, May 23, 1944 -- Pfc. Merlin W. Springer wounded
The army also officially announced that Pfc. Merlin W. Springer, 24, was wounded in action. His mother, Mrs. Henry Moldenschardt, R. R. No. 1, Bettendorf, has been informed that he was struck in the right eye in operations March 23 on Manus Island in the Admiralty group of the Pacific. Although he is reported to be back with his unit, his mother has information that he has not fully recovered the sight of the eye.
50 years ago
Friday, May 23, 1969 -- YM-YWCA Gives 35 Awards
The first annual Awards and Recognition dinner, held at the YM-YWCA Thursday night featured honors to 35 persons for achievement in volunteer service and leadership.
25 years ago
Monday, May 23, 1994 -- Hoopfest
Mark Strawser of It's Hoopless finds a lane to the basket during Sunday's Quad-City Times Hoopfest at The Mark of the Quad-Cities. Strawser is from Bettendorf.